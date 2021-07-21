Senior DevOps Engineer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A dynamic Payment Gateway Provider seeks the technical expertise of a Senior DevOps Engineer to be responsible for the deployment, automation, maintenance and management of AWS cloud-based production system. You will also be expected to debug, analyse and suggest system improvements as required. The ideal candidate must possess a Graduate-level qualification in Computer Science/Engineering or other related discipline or equivalent experience, Technical Certifications in key infrastructure services and applications, at least 4 years AWS & have worked with EC2, RDS, S3, Server Security, 1 Year Shell or Python Scripting, Automation experience with Configuration Management tools and writing provisioning scripts using Ansible, Chef, Puppet, Terraform and able to use advanced options of tcpdump and strace without looking at the [URL Removed]

Ensure that all platforms and systems are in line with the required Security Standards.

Ensure critical system security through the use of best-in-class cloud security solutions.

Remediate vulnerabilities on various environments.

Compliance

Help to ensure the delivery of infrastructure solutions in line with PCI-DSS and other compliance requirements, including documentation.

Complete and perform daily, monthly and yearly audit requirements.

Workload Management

Provide business as usual support to your particular workload and environment.

Be the Technical Owner of your particular workloads infrastructure.

Support escalations from Group Service Desk for investigation and resolution of technical issues.

Help to support the reduction in the number of “Critical” incidents and investigate possible causes and fixes.

Monitor daily activities, including Change Requests, Project deliverables and Jira ticket responsibilities – Adopting a practical, methodical approach to identify and resolve issues.

Work to implement and make sure environments are structured and built with redundancy and key component failures in mind.

Make sure environments and workloads are run as cost effective as possible.

Evaluate new technologies to improve, but not limited to; improving process flow, uptime, security and go-to-market time.

Support maintenance of layered software and infrastructure.

Identify where applications or hardware are having performance/reliability issues; analyse and formulate a proposed method to correct issues.

Work on and maintain Continuous Integration systems.

Communication –

Manage technical escalations, as necessary.

Communicate relevant technical business solutions to the identified internal or external stakeholder.

Technical Process and Development –

Develop (where and when necessary) and maintain support procedures.

Develop (where and when necessary) and maintain operating policies and procedures for workloads under management.

Develop (where and when necessary) backup and recovery solutions for workloads under management.

Automate tasks that can and should be automated.

Explore ways to constantly improve quality of existing services, processes, and systems in order to maintain system effectiveness and reliability.

Responsibilities on Demand

Due to the fluid and dynamic environment new, additional, or changed position responsibilities will occur. Successful demonstration of change orientation is an on-going responsibility in all positions.

REQUIREMENTS:

Graduate-level qualified in Computer Science, Engineering or a related discipline or equivalent experience.

Technical Certifications in key infrastructure services and applications.

4 – 5 Years experience with AWS services.

1 Year of programming with Shell Scripting or scripting with Python.

Very good understanding of scalable environments and server security.

Solid experience in building highly scalable server architectures.

Solid experience as a DevOps Engineer in a 24×7 uptime Amazon AWS environment.

Automation experience with Configuration Management tools and writing provisioning scripts using Ansible, Chef, Puppet, Terraform etc.

Know how to use advanced options of tcpdump and strace without looking at the manual.

Configuring firewalls and VPNs.

Configuring nagios, new relic or any other monitoring software.

Managing and installing SSL Certificates.

Working with AWS – EC2, RDS, S3, Server Security.

Setting up backup and stability systems.

Writing Bash/PowerShell scripts.

Setup automated deployment of different projects on different environments.

Understand complex software and system architecture

Setup multi-tier architectures.

ATTRIBUTES:

Good Communication skills.

Continuous Learner.

Professional.

Responsible.

Innovative.

Adaptable.

Ability to work within a team as well as independently.

Analytical/Troubleshooting skills.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Learn more/Apply for this position