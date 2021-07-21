Senior Test Analyst

6 months extendable contract

Action test plans by unpacking the requirements that includes regression testing, system analysis and reviews and create design steps from test cases, execute system validation plans (and liaise with the business Analysts and technical teams in order to compile test scripts).

Comply, understand and implement all steps and methodology within IT development and meet governance in terms of legislative, audit risk and process requirements for the Test Analysis Environment.

Upgrade existing test scripts to effectively test enhancements and new requirements and execute automated test scripts.

Coordinate and execute all test activities for allocated projects and conduct test estimation, prepare and submit test plans for sign-off by ensuring alignment between the test environment and production environment.

Manage testing defects and involve relevant business staff in quality assurance testing analysis.

Provision of an efficient service for the test analysis function through careful and timeous analysis, planning, execution, reporting and updating of all related information.

Continuously assess own performance, seek timely and clear feedback and request training where appropriate and needed.

Increase operational efficiency and suggest solutions to enhance cost effectiveness.

Deliver exceptional service that exceeds customers’ expectations through proactive, innovative and appropriate solutions by resolving queries fast and effectively.

Cultivate and manage objective working relationships with a variety of stakeholders, including end-users, SME’s, project managers and senior staff members by providing input to business requirements.

Build and sustain collaborative working relationships with relevant peers and stakeholders in order to achieve productivity synergies.

Manage achievement of required execution of service activities captured in the Testing Capacity Model, by receiving and allocating of test requirements.

Diploma or testing certification.

Degree and/or relevant certification including ISEB/ISTQB Certification; ISTQB Advanced Analyst.

5 to 8 year’s experience, including at least 5 years testing experience.

Required Skill: SQL

Desired Skills:

Test Analyst

SQL

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

