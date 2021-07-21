Systems Manager

A tech-savvy professional is needed within a retail-focused IT company based in Cape Town to take the lead on the full life cycle of financial services products in the company.

This exciting opportunity is available for someone looking to make that long-term career move to utilize and enhance business and technical expertise.

Being a Managerial position, you will be responsible for a team and evaluating their performance.

You will be the person that the team looks up to in cross-team meetings, ensuring best practices in the product team environment, and defining the product technology roadmap.

Share you technical product knowledge and liaise with the Product Owner to ensure quality solutions and system stability.

Salary: Market Related

Desired Skills:

Agile

Financial Services

product

Budgets

product-focused

Manage

People Management

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

