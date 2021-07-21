Our client’s Operations Customer Contact Centre, located in Cape Town, currently has a vacancy for a Technical Support Specialist, reporting to the Team Manager in the Technical environment, who will be responsible and accountable for interacting with the client’s customers on a daily basis to answer queries, provide technical support, information, resolve issues and provide any other service that may be required; as well as to interact with customers in the spirit of the client’s customer focus, concentrating on resolving the issues, escalating learning and focusing on root causes of issues within an environment.
Main Duties and Responsibilities
- Providing excellent customer service within schedule time
- Proving 2nd and 3rd tier technical support to client’s customers
- Identify escalation trends
- Achieve targets set out in KPI
- Identify and resolve customer technical problems/queries
- Keep updated with all products and services
- Utilise available resources to find solutions to customer requests within scope
- Manage customer expectations according to product performance and scope
- Finalize outstanding escalations within agreed timelines
- Provide feedback on identified trends and problems
- Provide ad hoc support to colleagues and managers as needed
- Delivered scheduled hours
- Achieve Quality targets
- Maintain Systems with accurate and up to date customer interaction summaries
- Deliver technical support to walk in customers and site visits as and when required
Minimum Requirements
- Matric
- Clear Criminal and Credit
- 2 years Technical experience
- Proven Product Knowledge and experience in an ADSL/Wireless and FTTH environment
- 2 years Call centre experience
- Call centre practices
- Thorough Understanding of internet and email
- Basic network understanding, websites as well as servers
- Knowledge of MS Exchange, MS Office
- IT Qualification will be advantageous (A+ Course/MCDST preferable)
- Experience in support of connectivity (Dial, ADSL, Wireless, FTTH, LTE)
Desired Skills:
- Objection handling
- Customer Service Orientation
- Computer Literacy
- Troubleshooting skills
- High tolerance level/ Diplomatic
- Excellent telephonic skills