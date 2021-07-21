Technical Support Specialist

Our client’s Operations Customer Contact Centre, located in Cape Town, currently has a vacancy for a Technical Support Specialist, reporting to the Team Manager in the Technical environment, who will be responsible and accountable for interacting with the client’s customers on a daily basis to answer queries, provide technical support, information, resolve issues and provide any other service that may be required; as well as to interact with customers in the spirit of the client’s customer focus, concentrating on resolving the issues, escalating learning and focusing on root causes of issues within an environment.

Main Duties and Responsibilities

Providing excellent customer service within schedule time

Proving 2nd and 3rd tier technical support to client’s customers

Identify escalation trends

Achieve targets set out in KPI

Identify and resolve customer technical problems/queries

Keep updated with all products and services

Utilise available resources to find solutions to customer requests within scope

Manage customer expectations according to product performance and scope

Finalize outstanding escalations within agreed timelines

Provide feedback on identified trends and problems

Provide ad hoc support to colleagues and managers as needed

Delivered scheduled hours

Achieve Quality targets

Maintain Systems with accurate and up to date customer interaction summaries

Deliver technical support to walk in customers and site visits as and when required

Minimum Requirements

Matric

Clear Criminal and Credit

2 years Technical experience

Proven Product Knowledge and experience in an ADSL/Wireless and FTTH environment

2 years Call centre experience

Call centre practices

Thorough Understanding of internet and email

Basic network understanding, websites as well as servers

Knowledge of MS Exchange, MS Office

IT Qualification will be advantageous (A+ Course/MCDST preferable)

Experience in support of connectivity (Dial, ADSL, Wireless, FTTH, LTE)

Desired Skills:

Objection handling

Customer Service Orientation

Computer Literacy

Troubleshooting skills

High tolerance level/ Diplomatic

Excellent telephonic skills

Learn more/Apply for this position