Business Analyst

The Business Analyst is a key role in the company and is accountable to drive efficiency and operational improvements bydefining the business solution, obtaining system alignment, and optimization of current and future business application

functionality. The role is also responsible for analyzing requests or requirements for applications in order to determine

the impact on the business as a singular and integrated system.

Responsibilities:

– Analyse and clarify requests or requirements in order to agree the business solution with the end user.

– Define and document User Stories and their related acceptance criteria.

– Create user interface mock-ups and wireframes as part of the requirements specification documentation

– Create UML use cases, activity diagrams and functional specifications from business requirements

– Guide the development effort by conveying the end users vision to the software factory.

– Bridging the gap between the end user, business stakeholder and development team.

– Participate in technical design sessions, working with technical resources, to provide insight during solution

development

– Create and maintain the product backlog. This includes agreeing the prioritization of items with the end users.

– Participates in the daily Scrums, Sprint Planning Meetings and Sprint Reviews and Retrospectives.

– Inspects the product progress at the end of every Sprint and has complete authority to accept or reject work

done.

– Demonstrate the system to the end user after each iteration.

– Create user manuals and other training related material.

– Assist in creating test cases when needed.

– Train end users on the applications.

– Assist in system acceptance testing and troubleshooting.

-Act as a user liaison to resolve system issues and write reports according to user or management requests.

– Defining and standardising field level validation rules in keeping with accepted standards, i.e. SWIFT

– Ensure quality assurance of applications.

– Conduct and apply research on global financial market trends in the payments, settlement and securities

environment.

Employer & Job Benefits:

paid sick leave

