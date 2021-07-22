C# ASP. NET Software Development Specialist at Hospitality Industry

The primary responsibilities will be to design and develop assigned projects, and to coordinate with the rest of the team working on different layers of the infrastructure.

Core focus of this position is the development and update of the group’s websites and web-based application utilising

C# (Programming in C#)

NET MVC (Developing ASP.NET MVC Web Applications)

Net Web API (Web Services with ASP.NET Web API)

HTML5 with JavaScript & CSS3 (Programming in HTML5 with JavaScript and CSS3)

MS SQL Server (Building & Querying Databases in MS SQL Server)

The site has integration with 3rd party software and databases

Developers are expected to:

Translate application storyboards and use cases into functional applications

Design, build, and maintain efficient, reusable, and reliable C# code

Ensure the best possible performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications

Conduct Quality assurance, identify bottlenecks and bugs, and devise solutions to these problems

Help maintain code quality, organization, and automatisation

To interact with end user

Document all development and changes, creates quality design documents to illustrate how the system/project or improvement work

Desired Skills:

C#

Asp.Net

ASP.Net MVC

HTML5

Javascript

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Dream Hotels and Resorts has been in the business of making dreams come true for 26 years. Our diverse and passionate team create magical holidays and experiences for customers – we love what we do. We’re looking for can-do people with a passion for customer-centricity to join our team.

A first-class employer…

3 Reasons to work for Dream

– We believe the place you work should not only be stimulating and challenging but a place of learning too. Mentorship, training and employee wellness are our top priorities.

– Hard work and excellent results deserve recognition. We value our employees and offer competitive salaries and a unique rewards and recognition programme.

– Our leaders lead by example and operate an open-door policy. We value honesty, respect and constructive feedback.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Provident Fund

