Configuration Engineer

Our client is an R+D manufacturer of RF systems and antennas. They are looking for a Mechanical Engineer with strong background in manufacturing, configuration/review of drawings as well as knowledge of ERP systems. There are prospects of further development as you will be working closely with various teams in production, quality and engineering. A degree/Diploma in Mechanical engineering coupled with knowledge of Cad management should secure you a spot in the interviews shortlist. If you enjoy working in a high tech engineering space where attention to details is so critical, then send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

assembly drawings

Mechanical Engineering

Quality Management

configuration

PTC

Change Configuration Management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

RF and antenna R+D manufacturing

Employer & Job Benefits:

medical

pension

Learn more/Apply for this position