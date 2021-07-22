Configuration Engineer

Our client is an R+D manufacturer of RF systems and antennas. They are looking for a Mechanical Engineer with strong background in manufacturing, configuration/review of drawings as well as knowledge of ERP systems. There are prospects of further development as you will be working closely with various teams in production, quality and engineering. A degree/Diploma in Mechanical engineering coupled with knowledge of Cad management should secure you a spot in the interviews shortlist. If you enjoy working in a high tech engineering space where attention to details is so critical, then send your CV to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- assembly drawings
- Mechanical Engineering
- Quality Management
- configuration
- PTC
- Change Configuration Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
RF and antenna R+D manufacturing
Employer & Job Benefits:
- medical
- pension