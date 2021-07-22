Data Engineer at Ntice Search

My client, an established financial services provider, is looking for a Data Engineer to join their team. You will be required to grow the platform and data architectures to facilitate future data science and analytics projects, both on-prem and in the cloud.Duties:

Developing and maintaining robust data pipelines capable of handling terabytes of data

Working with business teams to perform complex data analyses and building predictive models

Identifying, designing, and implementing process improvements through automation and the evolution of our systems and technology stack

Developing web applications, tools, and in-house frameworks

Championing best practices in process and software development

Help guide technical direction through design discussions, code reviews and presentations

Collaborating and knowledge-sharing with other development teams

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in a relevant subject

A minimum of 2 years practical working experience in similar role

CS background or similar

Experience in a language with a large data-science community Python or R

Knowledge of common software architectures and development patterns and practices Microservices, SOLID

Software development lifecycle from initial specifications to maintenance and support

Backend development APIs, messaging, multithreaded systems, scheduling

Basic familiarity with DevOps concepts Infrastructure-as-code, CI/CD



