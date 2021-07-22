Data Engineer at Ntice Search

My client, an established financial services provider, is looking for a Data Engineer to join their team. You will be required to grow the platform and data architectures to facilitate future data science and analytics projects, both on-prem and in the cloud.Duties:
- Developing and maintaining robust data pipelines capable of handling terabytes of data
- Working with business teams to perform complex data analyses and building predictive models
- Identifying, designing, and implementing process improvements through automation and the evolution of our systems and technology stack
- Developing web applications, tools, and in-house frameworks
- Championing best practices in process and software development
- Help guide technical direction through design discussions, code reviews and presentations
- Collaborating and knowledge-sharing with other development teams
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in a relevant subject
- A minimum of 2 years practical working experience in similar role
- CS background or similar
- Experience in a language with a large data-science community
- Python or R
- Knowledge of common software architectures and development patterns and practices
- Microservices, SOLID
- Software development lifecycle from initial specifications to maintenance and support
- Backend development
- APIs, messaging, multithreaded systems, scheduling
- Basic familiarity with DevOps concepts
- Infrastructure-as-code, CI/CD