Data Engineer at Ntice Search

Jul 22, 2021

My client, an established financial services provider, is looking for a Data Engineer to join their team. You will be required to grow the platform and data architectures to facilitate future data science and analytics projects, both on-prem and in the cloud.Duties:

  • Developing and maintaining robust data pipelines capable of handling terabytes of data
  • Working with business teams to perform complex data analyses and building predictive models
  • Identifying, designing, and implementing process improvements through automation and the evolution of our systems and technology stack
  • Developing web applications, tools, and in-house frameworks
  • Championing best practices in process and software development
  • Help guide technical direction through design discussions, code reviews and presentations
  • Collaborating and knowledge-sharing with other development teams

Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree in a relevant subject
  • A minimum of 2 years practical working experience in similar role
  • CS background or similar
  • Experience in a language with a large data-science community
    • Python or R
  • Knowledge of common software architectures and development patterns and practices
    • Microservices, SOLID
  • Software development lifecycle from initial specifications to maintenance and support
  • Backend development
    • APIs, messaging, multithreaded systems, scheduling
  • Basic familiarity with DevOps concepts
    • Infrastructure-as-code, CI/CD

