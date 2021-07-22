Data Engineer (Fully Remote) at Datonomy Solutions

Datonomy Solutions is founded on a business model called Connected Value Creation this enables us to add value to all key stakeholders and unlock true growth, collaboratively. We believe in doing well by doing good, and the work we do creates value for employees, customers, society and the [URL Removed] a career with Datonomy allows you to work on projects that interest you, and with the tech stack that appeals to you most. Diverse teams comprising a variety of cultures, ages and backgrounds are proven to be more effective – this also ensures that teams don’t become rigid and change-averse.Datonomy invites you to embrace the future of work. Consulting gives you the flexibility to co-create your career with clients who rely on your unique skillset. The beauty of the model is that you can choose the length of your engagement with each client – you may want to spend a year or two rolling out a major programme, or just a few months designing a product [URL Removed] Datonomy, we want to collaborate with you to achieve your goals, personally and professionally, and that is why we want like-minded people to join our growing [URL Removed] have set out to change 1 billion lives by 2030, become part of this incredible goal!The skills requirement for the Data Engineer is as follows:

Design, build and operationalize large scale enterprise data solutions and applications using one or more of AWS data and analytics services in combination with 3rd parties – Spark, EMR, RedShift, Kinesis, Lambda, Glue, Apache Airflow, Data Lake

Design and build production data pipelines from ingestion to consumption within a big data architecture, using Python, Spark , Apache Hudi

AWS RedShift modeling and performance tuning techniques

RDBMS and No-SQL database experience

Knowledge on orchestrating workloads on cloud

AWS Developer experienced in serverless development tools like AWS Lambda , AWS SQS, AWS Cloudwatch and AWS Step function

Knowledge of CICD tools ( AWS codecommit, AWS CodePipeline and AWS codebuild, Cloudformation )

) Looking for Python developer with above services skill for serverless/event driven architecture development

Implement Data warehouse & Big/Small data designs, data lake solutions with very good data quality capabilities

