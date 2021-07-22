Front End Developer

Front End Developer with a minimum of 3 years’ Software Development background required.

Someone who is comfortable working using Visual Studio Code and who has a strong background in JavaScript/TypeScript.

Angular

TypeScript

C# (advantageous)

ASP.NET Web API (advantageous)

Knowledge of MV-VM/MVC frameworks

We can only reply to Candidates who fulfill the abovementioned requirements.

Desired Skills:

Angular

TypeScript

C#

ASP.NET Web API

Javascript

MV-VM

MVC

VS Code

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

About The Employer:

Well established company that offers superior service and solutions to its Clients in the Retail sector.

Learn more/Apply for this position