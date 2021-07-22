Full Stack Developer at Ntice Search

My client, an established financial services provider, is looking for a Full Stack Developer to join their team. You will be responsible for developing new solutions and supporting the existing systems in a challenging business environment.Duties:
- Interact with business users, Business Analysts and other Developers to understand new requirements
- Write technical specifications and develop new functionality
- Participate in design and planning sessions
- Understand how existing systems work, how they fit into the overall architecture and what they achieve for the business
- Analyse issues reported by users and track down their cause through debugging techniques and discussion with other team members
- Testing and deployment of code changes
Requirements:
- Degree or diploma in computer science, engineering, business science or similar
- 3+ years’ experience in systems design and coding
- Microsoft .NET, .NET Core, C#, C++, Java or JavaScript
- Proficiency in a database technology such as SQL Server or PostgreSQL
- Knowledge of software engineering practices for the full software development life cycle
- Including coding standards, code reviews, source control management, build processes and testing
- Experience in interacting with business users to understand requirements and managing the implementation of system changes
- Experience with any of the following would be advantageous:
- Microservices
- Docker and Kubernetes
- Message queueing technologies (e.g., RabbitMQ)
- Event driven architecture
- Cloud (preferably AWS)