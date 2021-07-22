Full Stack Developer at Ntice Search

My client, an established financial services provider, is looking for a Full Stack Developer to join their team. You will be responsible for developing new solutions and supporting the existing systems in a challenging business environment.Duties:

Interact with business users, Business Analysts and other Developers to understand new requirements

Write technical specifications and develop new functionality

Participate in design and planning sessions

Understand how existing systems work, how they fit into the overall architecture and what they achieve for the business

Analyse issues reported by users and track down their cause through debugging techniques and discussion with other team members

Testing and deployment of code changes

Requirements:

Degree or diploma in computer science, engineering, business science or similar

3+ years’ experience in systems design and coding Microsoft .NET, .NET Core, C#, C++, Java or JavaScript

Proficiency in a database technology such as SQL Server or PostgreSQL

Knowledge of software engineering practices for the full software development life cycle Including coding standards, code reviews, source control management, build processes and testing

Experience in interacting with business users to understand requirements and managing the implementation of system changes

Experience with any of the following would be advantageous: Microservices Docker and Kubernetes Message queueing technologies (e.g., RabbitMQ) Event driven architecture Cloud (preferably AWS)



