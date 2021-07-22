Full Stack Developer at Ntice Search

My client, an established financial services provider, is looking for a Full Stack Developer to join their team. You will be responsible for developing new solutions and supporting the existing systems in a challenging business environment.Duties:

  • Interact with business users, Business Analysts and other Developers to understand new requirements
  • Write technical specifications and develop new functionality
  • Participate in design and planning sessions
  • Understand how existing systems work, how they fit into the overall architecture and what they achieve for the business
  • Analyse issues reported by users and track down their cause through debugging techniques and discussion with other team members
  • Testing and deployment of code changes

Requirements:

  • Degree or diploma in computer science, engineering, business science or similar
  • 3+ years’ experience in systems design and coding
    • Microsoft .NET, .NET Core, C#, C++, Java or JavaScript
  • Proficiency in a database technology such as SQL Server or PostgreSQL
  • Knowledge of software engineering practices for the full software development life cycle
    • Including coding standards, code reviews, source control management, build processes and testing
  • Experience in interacting with business users to understand requirements and managing the implementation of system changes
  • Experience with any of the following would be advantageous:
    • Microservices
    • Docker and Kubernetes
    • Message queueing technologies (e.g., RabbitMQ)
    • Event driven architecture
    • Cloud (preferably AWS)

