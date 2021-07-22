IT Technician at Tower Group

IT Technician is responsible for ensuring both the hardware and software of the company is maintained and installed and that the IT services offered to clients (i.e. internet) is fast and stable, also responsible for driving IT strategy in the company and ensuring maximizing the benefit and use of the current technology.

Responsibilities (Including but not limited to):

Monitoring of Ticket System

Company Mails

Printers (Installing, Removing, updating)

Internet (troubleshooting, Installations)

PABX

CCTV

Biometrics

Networking and Wireless

Monthly Reporting

About The Employer:

Company specialising in serviced offices with flexible offerings ranging from virtual to large office space for professionals, entrepreneurs, start-?ups.

