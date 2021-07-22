Java Developer – Fairlands – R999K per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A very specialized role has become available at business that is constantly breaking new ground when it comes to the way we do banking in this country. They are looking for Java Developers that are java gurus.

Great benefits for you – 28 days annual leave, preferential lending rates on loans, performance-based bonuses.

Requirements:

Data warehousing

Data Dev

Spring Boot

Kafka

Message brokers

ActiveMQ

RabbitMQ

Tibco

Java

Reference Number for this position is MD53317 which is a Permanent position based in Fairlands Johannesburg offering a cost to company of R999K per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Email Musa on [Email Address Removed] or alternatively call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities that you may be seeking.

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

