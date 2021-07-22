Sales Data Analyst at Mancosa

MANCOSA, a DHET registered and CHE accredited private higher education and distance education provider, offering undergraduate and postgraduate business qualifications, has the following vacancy available. The core purpose of the job is to comply with initiatives relating to the key institutional objectives growth, stakeholder engagement and academic excellence. In doing so the incumbent is responsible for performing a wide range of initiatives related to interpreting data, analysing results using statistical techniques.

CORE FUNCTIONS INCLUDE Reporting daily targets in accordance with key tracking points to the unit manager and through discussions provide suggestions for the improvement Interpret data, analyze results using statistical techniques and provide ongoing reports Develop and implement databases, data collection systems, data analytics and other strategies that optimize statistical efficiency and quality Acquire data from primary or secondary data sources and maintain databases/data systems Identify, analyze, and interpret trends or patterns in complex data set Locate and define new process improvement opportunities Adept at queries, report writing and presenting findings Responsible for reconciling weekly sales records to finance registrations Identify Top and new programme sales Keep abreast of all competitors and offerings Track actuals against targets Preparing various exhibits for Reviews and team meetings presentations

QUALIFICATIONS Bachelors Degree or Equivalent qualification

EXPERIENCE A proven track record of performance with at least 1-2 years of increasing Marketing/Customer Marketing/Sales responsibility and strong relationships his/her with customer(s) Fluent English Desired Understands drivers of profitability and margins; uses fact based information (customer data, research, CRM, etc) to make decisions; develops insightful conclusions from complex information. Spends time learning and understanding the student/target market Able to communicate effectively to a wide range of stakeholders (verbally, write ups, presentations)

RELATED KNOWLEDGE, COMPETENCIES AND SKILLS Knowledge and a clear understanding of policies, procedures and rules that govern the Higher Education environment Proficiency in Microsoft Excel, Word, Outlook, PowerPoint Computer literate The individual must be driven by service excellence and have the ability to communicate effectively within a high functioning team environment Strong analytical skills with the ability to collect, organize, analyse and disseminate significant amounts of information with attention to detail and accuracy. Exceptional time management skills Excellent verbal and written communication skills Proactive Assertive Easily adaptable to change Must be able to multi-task

ADDITIONAL REQUIREMENTS Will be required to work overtime and during the weekends Will be required to travel as required

