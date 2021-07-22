Senior C# Developer – REMOTE – R850k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

OFFSHORE WORK! A truly global, fintech business focussed on building SaaS products and bespoke software solutions for their multinational clients is looking for a Senior Developer to join their dynamic, global team.

You will have the opportunity to collaborate with your fellow developer, but also occasionally fly solo on and take ownership of a project.

If continuous integration, deployment, testing and clean, maintainable code are your buzzwords – you will absolutely thrive in this technical family!

As a bright, curious, optimistic, and adaptable developer, you should have the following experience to join the team:

Required experience:

5+ years as a senior developer delivering enterprise level solutions

C#, with a good knowledge of the .NET/.NET Core ecosystem

ASP.NET MVC or ASP.NET Web API experience

HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and web development frameworks (such as Angular, Bootstrap, Webpack)

SQL Server – Database design, querying and optimisation

Object Oriented Programming, design patterns and SOLID principles

Server administration for tools like Nginx, SQL Server, Docker, Kubernetes, and Linux-based servers

Reference Number for this position is SZ53424 which is a permanent remote position offering a cost to company salary of R850k per annum negotiable on experience and ability.

