Senior Full Stack Developer

Jul 22, 2021

Qualifications:

  • Grade 12 with job-related experience
  • Diploma or degree in Information Systems, Computer Science or equivalent (preferred)

Experience:

  • 5-8 years experience as a Full Stack Developer or similar role (essential)
  • 3 years of experience in a corporate, retail environment in a similar role (preferred)
  • 3 years of experience building large-scale software applications (preferred)

Job objectives:

  • Work across the full stack, building highly scalable distributed solutions that enable positive user experiences.
  • Develop new features and infrastructure development in support of rapidly emerging business and project requirements.
  • Develop solutions according to standards and best practice for front-end, back-end and integration to other solutions. Lead new projects from conceptualization to deployment, ensuring the delivery of software solutions to minimum viable product (MVP) standard.
  • Design and provide guidance on building end-to-end systems optimized for speed and scale.
  • Ensure application performance, uptime, and scale, maintaining high standards of code quality and thoughtful application design.
  • Design and develop reliable, effective, and robust APIs.
  • Test software to ensure responsiveness and efficiency.
  • Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade software as required.
  • Work with agile development methodologies, adhering to best practices and pursuing continued learning opportunities.
  • Collaborate with technical and business stakeholders to produce scalable software solutions to MVP standard.
  • Remain abreast of and understand current trends in web applications and programming languages to inform current solutions.
  • Continuously make recommendations to improve effectiveness.

Knowledge & Skills:

  • Exposure to and experience with various front-end and back-end development tools, namely:
  • Fundamental front-end languages such as HTML, CSS, and JavaScript (essential)
  • Server-side languages such as Python, Java, Ruby, .NET (essential), GoLang, PHP, .Net
  • JavaScript frameworks such as AngularJS, React, and Amber (preferred)
  • Database technology such as MySQL, RDBMS, and NoSQL (e.g., MySQL, SQL Server and MongoDB) (preferred)
  • MEAN web frameworks such as MongoDB, AngularJS or NodeJS (preferred)
  • Native application development in iOS (XCode) and Android (preferred)
  • Exposure to Cloud (Amazon Web Services or Microsoft Azure) (preferred)
  • AWS, Azure, or relevant certification (preferred)

