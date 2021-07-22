Senior Full Stack Developer

Qualifications:
- Grade 12 with job-related experience
- Diploma or degree in Information Systems, Computer Science or equivalent (preferred)
Experience:
- 5-8 years experience as a Full Stack Developer or similar role (essential)
- 3 years of experience in a corporate, retail environment in a similar role (preferred)
- 3 years of experience building large-scale software applications (preferred)
Job objectives:
- Work across the full stack, building highly scalable distributed solutions that enable positive user experiences.
- Develop new features and infrastructure development in support of rapidly emerging business and project requirements.
- Develop solutions according to standards and best practice for front-end, back-end and integration to other solutions. Lead new projects from conceptualization to deployment, ensuring the delivery of software solutions to minimum viable product (MVP) standard.
- Design and provide guidance on building end-to-end systems optimized for speed and scale.
- Ensure application performance, uptime, and scale, maintaining high standards of code quality and thoughtful application design.
- Design and develop reliable, effective, and robust APIs.
- Test software to ensure responsiveness and efficiency.
- Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade software as required.
- Work with agile development methodologies, adhering to best practices and pursuing continued learning opportunities.
- Collaborate with technical and business stakeholders to produce scalable software solutions to MVP standard.
- Remain abreast of and understand current trends in web applications and programming languages to inform current solutions.
- Continuously make recommendations to improve effectiveness.
Knowledge & Skills:
- Exposure to and experience with various front-end and back-end development tools, namely:
- Fundamental front-end languages such as HTML, CSS, and JavaScript (essential)
- Server-side languages such as Python, Java, Ruby, .NET (essential), GoLang, PHP, .Net
- JavaScript frameworks such as AngularJS, React, and Amber (preferred)
- Database technology such as MySQL, RDBMS, and NoSQL (e.g., MySQL, SQL Server and MongoDB) (preferred)
- MEAN web frameworks such as MongoDB, AngularJS or NodeJS (preferred)
- Native application development in iOS (XCode) and Android (preferred)
- Exposure to Cloud (Amazon Web Services or Microsoft Azure) (preferred)
- AWS, Azure, or relevant certification (preferred)