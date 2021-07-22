SQL Data Specialist

Type: On-going Contract. Initial Contract for 12 months – renewing every 12 months.
Job Purpose
- Develop, maintain, and support a portfolio of software applications and services to ensure improved business efficiencies and that are aligned to the enterprise architecture and business strategy.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Experience & Qualifications:
- IT Degree.
- 3-5 Years development experience within a SQL Data Lake and Warehouse environment within the Financial Sector.
- Must have knowledge of the Software Development Lifecycle.
- Must have experience in designing, and building Database systems, reports etc. from scratch.
Experience & Skills:
Development Software
- Have practical knowledge of T-SQL (2-5 years).
- Exposure and knowledge of Oracle, DB2, MySQL, MS Access, Mongo and PostgreSQL will be an advantage.
- Have practical experience of SQL Server Database Engine (2-5 years).
- Have practical experience of MS SSIS ETL software (2-5 years).
- Knowledge of MS SSAS OLAP software would add an advantage.
- Have practical experience of MS Visual Studio Data Tools (2-5 years).
- Should have a good understanding of source control systems and the concepts of building and releasing software versions.
- Microsoft TFS knowledge is preferred.
- MS SSRS and/or PowerBI report development experience.
Repository type
- Must be able to source data from different repositories.
- Must be fully acquainted with Microsoft SQL Server repository.
- Must have knowledge of NoSQL would be an advantage.
- Must have knowledge of Data Lake would be an advantage.
- Must have the ability to source data from any repository in an appropriate manner with the appropriate application
Modelling
- Should have data modelling skills and should be able to interpret conceptual, logical, and physical data models. (3 – 5 years).
- Should be able to translate business requirements into technical designs with appropriate data modelling.
- Should have proven data modelling techniques including normalization skills.
- Must be familiar with data warehousing principles, based on the Kimball and/or Inmon architectures.
- Should have knowledge of cloud warehousing components such as Snowflake would be to their advantage.
Data Transportation
- Have solid experience in data transportation techniques.
- Has practical experience in using ETL software applications (advantageous).
- Has solid experience of sourcing, staging, and loading (advantageous).
- Must be able to apply the appropriate data loading principles to performance tune ETL processes.
- Must be familiar with source to target mapping.
Governance and Framework
- Clear understanding and application of DAMA framework.
- Have the ability to draft new data governance policies in accordance with TOGAF, ZACHMAN or other frameworks.
- Have knowledge of financial acts and compliance frameworks requirements would add greater value.
Methodologies
- Have a clear understanding of Agile methodologies.
- Be familiar with Waterfall methodology.
- Be able to demonstrate hybrid integration of both Agile and Waterfall when required.
- Have the ability to elicit data requirements from stakeholders.
- Have clear documentation and communication skills.
- Have solid understanding of Metadata, Master Data Management (MDM) and Data Architecture.
Principles
- Be familiar with Software development principles such as SOLID, TDD, Separation of Concerns, Loose Coupling.
- Be familiar with design patterns in data development industry.
- Have a clear understanding of Data warehouse principles.
- Be familiar with n-tier layered architecture (3-5 years).
- Have knowledge of Domain driven design would be an advantage.
- Have knowledge of repository pattern would be an advantage.
- Be familiar with the concept of Data Marts.
- Must be familiar with abstraction techniques.
About The Employer:
