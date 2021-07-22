SQL Data Specialist

Jul 22, 2021

Type: On-going Contract. Initial Contract for 12 months – renewing every 12 months.

Job Purpose

  • Develop, maintain, and support a portfolio of software applications and services to ensure improved business efficiencies and that are aligned to the enterprise architecture and business strategy.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Experience & Qualifications:

  • IT Degree.
  • 3-5 Years development experience within a SQL Data Lake and Warehouse environment within the Financial Sector.
  • Must have knowledge of the Software Development Lifecycle.
  • Must have experience in designing, and building Database systems, reports etc. from scratch.

Experience & Skills:
Development Software

  • Have practical knowledge of T-SQL (2-5 years).
  • Exposure and knowledge of Oracle, DB2, MySQL, MS Access, Mongo and PostgreSQL will be an advantage.
  • Have practical experience of SQL Server Database Engine (2-5 years).
  • Have practical experience of MS SSIS ETL software (2-5 years).
  • Knowledge of MS SSAS OLAP software would add an advantage.
  • Have practical experience of MS Visual Studio Data Tools (2-5 years).
  • Should have a good understanding of source control systems and the concepts of building and releasing software versions.
  • Microsoft TFS knowledge is preferred.
  • MS SSRS and/or PowerBI report development experience.

Repository type

  • Must be able to source data from different repositories.
  • Must be fully acquainted with Microsoft SQL Server repository.
  • Must have knowledge of NoSQL would be an advantage.
  • Must have knowledge of Data Lake would be an advantage.
  • Must have the ability to source data from any repository in an appropriate manner with the appropriate application

Modelling

  • Should have data modelling skills and should be able to interpret conceptual, logical, and physical data models. (3 – 5 years).
  • Should be able to translate business requirements into technical designs with appropriate data modelling.
  • Should have proven data modelling techniques including normalization skills.
  • Must be familiar with data warehousing principles, based on the Kimball and/or Inmon architectures.
  • Should have knowledge of cloud warehousing components such as Snowflake would be to their advantage.

Data Transportation

  • Have solid experience in data transportation techniques.
  • Has practical experience in using ETL software applications (advantageous).
  • Has solid experience of sourcing, staging, and loading (advantageous).
  • Must be able to apply the appropriate data loading principles to performance tune ETL processes.
  • Must be familiar with source to target mapping.

Governance and Framework

  • Clear understanding and application of DAMA framework.
  • Have the ability to draft new data governance policies in accordance with TOGAF, ZACHMAN or other frameworks.
  • Have knowledge of financial acts and compliance frameworks requirements would add greater value.

Methodologies

  • Have a clear understanding of Agile methodologies.
  • Be familiar with Waterfall methodology.
  • Be able to demonstrate hybrid integration of both Agile and Waterfall when required.
  • Have the ability to elicit data requirements from stakeholders.
  • Have clear documentation and communication skills.
  • Have solid understanding of Metadata, Master Data Management (MDM) and Data Architecture.

Principles

  • Be familiar with Software development principles such as SOLID, TDD, Separation of Concerns, Loose Coupling.
  • Be familiar with design patterns in data development industry.
  • Have a clear understanding of Data warehouse principles.
  • Be familiar with n-tier layered architecture (3-5 years).
  • Have knowledge of Domain driven design would be an advantage.
  • Have knowledge of repository pattern would be an advantage.
  • Be familiar with the concept of Data Marts.
  • Must be familiar with abstraction techniques.

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance
  • 5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Insurance, Investments & Financial

