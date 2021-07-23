Business Analyst at Reverside

Business Analyst RoleWe are looking for Intermediate to SeniorBusiness AnalystProfessionals with 3 – 5+ years solid development experience in IFRS 17and a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Mandatory Skills:

Strong working knowledge of Annual Financial Statement reporting

Proficient in financial reporting processes and controls – IFRS 17

Working effectively within different project delivery methodologies such as Agile and Waterfall

Other Skills:



Agile Methodology

Good professional communication skills

Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly

Committed and dedicated to achieving results

Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

Learn more/Apply for this position