Business Analyst at Reverside

Business Analyst RoleWe are looking for Intermediate to SeniorBusiness AnalystProfessionals with 3 – 5+ years solid development experience in IFRS 17and a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.
About The Employer:
Mandatory Skills:
- Strong working knowledge of Annual Financial Statement reporting
- Proficient in financial reporting processes and controls – IFRS 17
- Working effectively within different project delivery methodologies such as Agile and Waterfall
Other Skills:
- Agile Methodology
- Good professional communication skills
- Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly
- Committed and dedicated to achieving results
- Innovative and adhere to best coding practices