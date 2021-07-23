Business Analyst at Reverside

Jul 23, 2021

Business Analyst RoleWe are looking for Intermediate to SeniorBusiness AnalystProfessionals with 3 – 5+ years solid development experience in IFRS 17and a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Mandatory Skills:

  • Strong working knowledge of Annual Financial Statement reporting

  • Proficient in financial reporting processes and controls – IFRS 17

  • Working effectively within different project delivery methodologies such as Agile and Waterfall

Other Skills:

  • Agile Methodology

  • Good professional communication skills

  • Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly

  • Committed and dedicated to achieving results

  • Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

