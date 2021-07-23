Business Analyst II (Digital Media

Position Purpose:
Join the largest private-sector employer in South Africa and a leading employer in Africa as a Business Analyst. You will be responsible for ensuring that efficient and cost-effective business solutions and processes are in place to address business needs/requirements. Role will focus on improvement of the digital media operational processes to ensure processes are effective and efficient. Ensuring that the business can scale. Assist business identify opportunities for improvement and assist with the design of solutions and support the impacted technical build teams.
Qualifications:
- B. Degree
Job objectives:
To understand the current business environment:
- Analyze and understand the current business environment
- Analyze and understand the current business strategies
- Understand the current trends and developments in the industry
To identify and understand business requirements:
- Work with user departments in the identification and documentation of user requirements
- Assess and document the business implication of user requirements to the business process involved
- Propose and document process improvements where appropriate
- Define business rules and guide the implementation of these rules in the development of the various application systems
To determine a suitable solution to business needs/requirements:
- Works closely with System Analysts and Project Managers to design and implement solutions
- Provide input on alternatives presented by the technical designers and answer detailed questions regarding the business design
- Engage the most appropriate business representatives to obtain input and agreement on alternatives that are presented
To deliver the required solution:
- Research, document and prepare business cases on appropriate technologies, which will align with the business strategies of the organization
- Define scope of solution and ensure understanding of scope by business user
- Review technical solutions and business processes against business requirement specification
- Assist in the identification of data conversion and reporting requirements
- Facilitate and co-ordinate User Acceptance Testing
- Understand, document and escalate project risks
- Liaise with other project areas to co-ordinate interdependencies and resolve issues
To train business users:
- Render support and facilitate sessions for end-users, including training where applicable
To continuously support the business environment:
- Maintain an understanding of enterprise business initiatives and objectives, the various line portfolios, and current trends and developments in the technology field
- Assist Senior Business Analyst to monitor portfolio activities
Experience:
- 3-5 years solid Business analysis experience in a Digital Media environment
- Intimately understands:
- Digital campaigns from conception to launch
- Data and analytics monitoring and reporting
- Data, insights and audience targeting
- Media execution channels (ad platforms (owned and non-owned)
- Maintain knowledge of industry best practices and new technologies
- 2-3 years Retail industry desirable
Knowledge & Skills:
- Formal training in business analysis and design methodologies
- Experience in participating in projects relating to Digital Media
- Solid track record in successful delivery in the BA environment
- Experience in a global business environment is preferred
- Business understanding of the broader retail industry will be advantageous