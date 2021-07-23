Data Engineer

Our client is a company that values their people and invests time in learning and innovation. Working for them can afford you room for professional growth, and the chance to [URL Removed] are looking for a Data Engineer to join their awesome IT team in Cape Town on a contract basis.

You will be responsible for designing and building a data platform to assist the company in achieving its data strategy, this will include building a master data management and analytics platform (ETL pipelines, Reporting and BI). They are looking for an individual with a strong understanding of both technical aspects and business needs relating to data.

To apply, you need to have an analytical degree/diploma coupled with 8+ years’ experience working with database systems.

It’s essential that you have experience with dimensional modelling/data warehouse design methodologies (Ralph Kimball) as well as ETL development experience (SSIS/AWS Glue/Azure Data Factory/Markit EDM).

You need to be familiar with financial concepts and terms or be willing to attend courses to improve your business knowledge.

Desirable experience includes:

Data visualisation tools (e.g. Power BI);

AWS deployment exposure; and,

Asset management industry experience.

If you think you are the person we’re searching for, then get in touch so we can chat further about why this could be a great career move for you. We look forward to learning about what you can bring to the table.

About The Employer:

.

Learn more/Apply for this position