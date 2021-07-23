Intermediate Android Developer (Centurion) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:Solve complex problems as you interpret requirements and translate them into robust tech solutions as the next Intermediate Android Developer sought by a dynamic EdTech company in Centurion. The ideal candidate should possess a suitable Bachelors Degree/Diploma/Technical Certification, have a minimum of 3 years experience in a similar role, have the ability to prioritise development tasks to match timelines and be familiar with Java, SQLite, RESTful APIs, Android Studio, UML, Agile methodology and CI/CD best practices. Any Scala or Functional Programming will prove [URL Removed] requirements into robust technical solutions.

Communicate obstacles or issues pro-actively to relevant stakeholders.

Collaborate on overall technical solution design.

Communicate and demonstrate progress throughout every project phase.

Write clear, concise, well-documented code.

Participate in regular code reviews with senior development team members.

Provide app support.

Effectively communicate and collaborate with test analysts and business analysts to provide timely feedback and resolutions to production issues, or issues related to features.

Work with the Technical Operations team to automate builds and code deployments.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

Relevant Bachelors Degree/Diploma/Technical Certification.

Experience/Skills

At least 3 years relevant experience.

Knowledge of Java, SQLite, RESTful APIs, and Android Studio.

UML.

Agile Methodology.

CI/CD best practices.

Must be fluent in English.

Strong analytical skills with ability to solve complex problems.

Able to collaborate with cross-functional team members.

Advantageous –

Scala or Functional Programming knowledge.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

