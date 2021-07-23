Intermediate Business Analyst

The Role: We are Hiring Intermediate Business Analysts. If you are looking for a long-term contract at a leading Insurance Giant, look no further.The Business Analyst will fill the role of being a vital link between the Data Management Information Technology capacity and business objectives by supporting and ensuring the successful completion of analytical, building, testing and deployment tasks of this divisions software product??s features. The Analyst will be required to help the team members to map, analyse and document the technical requirements.Additionally, the Business Analyst will have a responsibility to coach and train newly-on boarded entry level and junior Business Analysts on the Knowledge Areas defined by the Business Analysis Body of Knowledge (BABOK).Skills and Experience:
- Minimum 3 years Business Analysis experience.
- Experience in the delivery of large scale and complex custom development projects; and
- Minimum 3 years Business Process Modelling experience.
- Consulting background / experience would be an advantage.
Knowledge:
- Business Analysis Planning and Monitoring
- Elicitation
- Requirements Management and Communication
- Enterprise Analysis
- Requirements Analysis
- Solution Assessment and Validation
- Research Methodology and Frameworks
- Ability to analyse multiple complex sources of data and translate them into simple business briefs & plans
- Practical knowledge of Data Warehouse builds and development
- Knowledge of data profiling and data quality
- Knowledge of ETL Data Structures
- Knowledge of data integration
- Knowledge of data archiving and lineage
- Knowledge of application and Datawarehouse testing
- Knowledge of ETL operations
- Knowledge of Meta Data (Process, Technical, and Business)
- Practical knowledge of the business process management notation (BPMN)
- General understanding of Technology in an Enterprise Organisation
- Excellent organisational and time management skills
- Able to work with multiple technical and business groups in a large organisation
- Practical knowledge of the entire suite of analysis and modelling techniques using the Unified Modelling Language (UML)
- Practical knowledge of Data analysis
- Microsoft Office Word, PowerPoint, Excel, Access and SharePoint Skills
- Able to communicate effectively with internal and external customers, including senior level executives of the organiztion
Key Accountabilities:
- Analyse/document current systems and future solutions
- Analyse/document current and future processes
- Analyse/document current and future controls
- Ability to design a future solution / optimize current solution
- Facilitation of workshops. Conflict resolution. Document all views
- Support and influence findings with supportive analytics
- Ability to build a visual responsive proof of concept systems with the development team
- Work with developers to make sure that development work is done within specifications
- Perform business impact analysis
- Perform system impact analysis
- Use debugging techniques to solve BAU Incidents and Queries
- Assist with implementation
- Work with support and training teams to align new or changes to solutions
- Create and optimise business metrics that gives insight into business processes and controls
