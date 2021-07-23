Intermediate Business Analyst

The Role: We are Hiring Intermediate Business Analysts. If you are looking for a long-term contract at a leading Insurance Giant, look no further.The Business Analyst will fill the role of being a vital link between the Data Management Information Technology capacity and business objectives by supporting and ensuring the successful completion of analytical, building, testing and deployment tasks of this divisions software product??s features. The Analyst will be required to help the team members to map, analyse and document the technical requirements.Additionally, the Business Analyst will have a responsibility to coach and train newly-on boarded entry level and junior Business Analysts on the Knowledge Areas defined by the Business Analysis Body of Knowledge (BABOK).Skills and Experience:

Minimum 3 years Business Analysis experience.

Experience in the delivery of large scale and complex custom development projects; and

Minimum 3 years Business Process Modelling experience.

Consulting background / experience would be an advantage.

Knowledge:

Business Analysis Planning and Monitoring

Elicitation

Requirements Management and Communication

Enterprise Analysis

Requirements Analysis

Solution Assessment and Validation

Research Methodology and Frameworks

Ability to analyse multiple complex sources of data and translate them into simple business briefs & plans

Practical knowledge of Data Warehouse builds and development

Knowledge of data profiling and data quality

Knowledge of ETL Data Structures

Knowledge of data integration

Knowledge of data archiving and lineage

Knowledge of application and Datawarehouse testing

Knowledge of ETL operations

Knowledge of Meta Data (Process, Technical, and Business)

Practical knowledge of the business process management notation (BPMN)

General understanding of Technology in an Enterprise Organisation

Excellent organisational and time management skills

Able to work with multiple technical and business groups in a large organisation

Practical knowledge of the entire suite of analysis and modelling techniques using the Unified Modelling Language (UML)

Practical knowledge of Data analysis

Microsoft Office Word, PowerPoint, Excel, Access and SharePoint Skills

Able to communicate effectively with internal and external customers, including senior level executives of the organiztion

Key Accountabilities:

Analyse/document current systems and future solutions

Analyse/document current and future processes

Analyse/document current and future controls

Ability to design a future solution / optimize current solution

Facilitation of workshops. Conflict resolution. Document all views

Support and influence findings with supportive analytics

Ability to build a visual responsive proof of concept systems with the development team

Work with developers to make sure that development work is done within specifications

Perform business impact analysis

Perform system impact analysis

Use debugging techniques to solve BAU Incidents and Queries

Assist with implementation

Work with support and training teams to align new or changes to solutions

Create and optimise business metrics that gives insight into business processes and controls

