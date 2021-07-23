Intermediate Software Developer

As part of this highly motivated team, youll be responsible for maintaining relationships with the clients AppFactory partners, ensuring trust through compliance, and helping new AppFactory partners on-board the programme. You will also be responsible for developing and extending the software platform tools for the AppFactory programme and mentoring and managing a team of software interns. The job provides an opportunity to:

Make a difference and have a significant impact on the careers of software developers entering the IT industry.

Develop your relationship, mentorship, and compliance skills by working with AppFactory partners, interns, and other client teams.

Learn and grow your knowledge and experience of the latest cloud and development technologies and transfer that knowledge to AppFactory partners and developers.

Be part of a dynamic team and community that will enable you to learn, grown, collaborate, and contribute with the top minds in the industry.

Qualifications

3-5+ years of software development experience working in medium or large businesses(required)

Matric or senior certificate(required)

Technical qualification or degree appropriate for this role(preferred)

Experience in the software development lifecycle, agile methodologies, software design, testing and continuous deployment (preferred)

2+ years of software development experience working with .Net, Angular and/or [URL Removed] Experience with SQL databases(preferred)

Experience with developing and maintaining resources on Azure(preferred)

Understanding of mentorship, recruitment, and personnel progress tracking(preferred)

Understanding of client relations, due process, compliance(preferred)

Learn more/Apply for this position