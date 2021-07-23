A Market Research Company seeks to engage the services of an IT technician, based in a call centre environment.
Applicants must be dedicated and committed to IT with experience in PC Hardware, Networking as well as knowledge of Windows and Linux Environment.
Candidate Requirements:
- A+ and N+ Certification.
- Must have knowledge of Windows.
- Must have knowledge of Linux.
- Knowledge of market research software advantageous.
- Knowledge of Asterisk advantageous.
- At least 2 years experience in an IT environment.
Desired Skills:
- A+
- N+
- Windows
- Linux
Desired Work Experience:
- Less than 1 year Market Research
- 1 to 2 years Systems / Network Administration