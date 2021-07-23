IT Technician

Jul 23, 2021

A Market Research Company seeks to engage the services of an IT technician, based in a call centre environment.
Applicants must be dedicated and committed to IT with experience in PC Hardware, Networking as well as knowledge of Windows and Linux Environment.

Candidate Requirements:

  • A+ and N+ Certification.
  • Must have knowledge of Windows.
  • Must have knowledge of Linux.
  • Knowledge of market research software advantageous.
  • Knowledge of Asterisk advantageous.
  • At least 2 years experience in an IT environment.

Desired Skills:

  • A+
  • N+
  • Windows
  • Linux

Desired Work Experience:

  • Less than 1 year Market Research
  • 1 to 2 years Systems / Network Administration

Learn more/Apply for this position