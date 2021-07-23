IT Technician

A Market Research Company seeks to engage the services of an IT technician, based in a call centre environment.

Applicants must be dedicated and committed to IT with experience in PC Hardware, Networking as well as knowledge of Windows and Linux Environment.

Candidate Requirements:

A+ and N+ Certification.

Must have knowledge of Windows.

Must have knowledge of Linux.

Knowledge of market research software advantageous.

Knowledge of Asterisk advantageous.

At least 2 years experience in an IT environment.

Desired Skills:

A+

N+

Windows

Linux

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year Market Research

1 to 2 years Systems / Network Administration

Learn more/Apply for this position