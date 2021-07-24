Senior IOS Developer at Reverside

Jul 24, 2021

Senior IOS Developer Role in Johannesburg / Cape Town

We are looking for Senior IOS Development Professionals with 5+years solid development experience in Java Development and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Job Description

-Design and build applicationsfor the iOS platform.
-Ensure the performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications.
-Collaborate with a team to define, design, and ship new features.
-Identify and correct bottlenecks and fix bugs.

Skills

  • The Swift 3.0 programming language or Objective C

  • Apple’s Xcode IDE

  • Spatial Reasoning

  • Design Guidelines

  • UI and UX design experience

  • Apple Human Interface Guidelines

  • Networking

  • Core Data

Learn more/Apply for this position