Senior IOS Developer at Reverside

Senior IOS Developer Role in Johannesburg / Cape Town
We are looking for Senior IOS Development Professionals with 5+years solid development experience in Java Development and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.
About The Employer:
Job Description
-Design and build applicationsfor the iOS platform.
-Ensure the performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications.
-Collaborate with a team to define, design, and ship new features.
-Identify and correct bottlenecks and fix bugs.
Skills
- The Swift 3.0 programming language or Objective C
- Apple’s Xcode IDE
- Spatial Reasoning
- Design Guidelines
- UI and UX design experience
- Apple Human Interface Guidelines
- Networking
- Core Data