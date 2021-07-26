AEM Front End Developer Specialist at In4Group

SCOPE:

The organisation, website was redeveloped on the Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) platform in 2020 and now in a support and maintenance mode with the appointed service provider. A need has been identified to supplement the AEM Team with an AEM front-end developer that will be responsible for the UI / UX implementation of the designs in AEM to meet our customer’s needs from start to finish.

OBJECTIVE:

The main purpose of this scope of work is to secure the services of an experienced AEM specialist (front-end developer) with the following attributes (not all exhaustive):

? Experience with AEM and associated content and UI technologies (Sling, HTL).

? Build trusted advisor relationships with our clients & partners.

? Provide leadership across all stages of customer engagements, including estimations, project initiation, discovery workshops, capturing requirements, build, QA and operations.

? Help to establish overarching digital transformation program goals and objectives for a customer.

? Lead discovery workshops with the ability to understand and articulate customer needs based on limited customer feedback. Capture & refine requirements and translate them into technical details relevant to UI development in the context of AEM.

? Leverage hands-on technical and product skills, to design the solution architecture in partnership with one or more solution experts.

? Define and articulate technical strategy, project plans and timelines.

? Architect and design AEM component pieces that will be used to construct digital platforms for both web and mobile for global enterprises.

? Provide technical leadership for the development team, representing them in customer-facing dealings, taking ownership in sprint delivery and resolving functional and technical issues relating to the UI.

? Perform code reviews and ensure that the team adheres to common coding standards. Lead quality initiatives and make sure that these are enforced in the development team.

? Understand, implement and contribute to AEM best practices within the Adobe technical community.

TECHNICAL SKILLS:

Skills

o OOP

oDesign patterns

o Functional programming

o Project architecture o Responsive UI development

o Web and mobile development experience

? Task runner

o Gulp, Webpack or relevant

? AEM

o basic understanding: structure, components, Touch UI + authoring, etc.

o sling/HTL templating a plus

? HTML

o HTML5

o template engine: Handlebars, Mustache or others o accessibility

? CSS

o pre-processors: SASS, LESS or relevant o browser support

? JS

o Vanilla

o es 5/6 o Framework is a bonus: React, Angular or others.

SCOPE:

Develop, implement and configure web content management solutions using Adobe Experience Manager 6.5 , Adobe AEM Forms and/or technologies such as Java, HTML/DHTML, XML, JavaScript, and web services.

? Collaborate with the internal customers across business to shape and implement digital content initiatives.

? Identify opportunities to improve content development processes and tools, and drive improvements.

? Reviews business and technical requirements to ensure compatibility, identify gaps & inconsistencies and eliminate conflicting requirements.

? Collaborate with back-end developers on coding and troubleshooting, ensuring that development standards are adhered to.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Collaborate with design and web development team members in designing, scoping and implementing new features on internal and external facing digital platforms.

? Contribute to the process of UX/UI design, to ensure that content is appropriately structured to meet the goals for the site and supported platforms.

? Analyse and implement best practice information architecture, interactive design principles, web usability and online marketing requirements.

? Leverage digital capabilities, standards and best practices to drive customer engagement for the bank’s brand.

? Identify business process and capability improvement opportunities aligned to the needs of the bank.

? Data Migration – Migration into AEM from other CMS’s (structured/unstructured data).

? Generate thought leadership using trends, insights, products and industry issues.

? Learn and expand on current SEO best practices to continually audit the website and evaluate the existing pages, new content offerings and creative.

? Assist in the creation of business requirements, user flow diagrams, functional specifications, and user testing plans as needed.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:

Ability to estimate and execute tasks throughout the lifecycle including architecture, discovery, design, development and operations.

? Ability to articulate business & architectural solutions and design options/considerations to both technical and non-technical audiences

? Must be able to manage, lead, and influence multiple stakeholders at various levels in challenging situations, manage ambiguity and establish credibility and trust quickly.

? Experienced UI developer with design system experience and its implementation.

? Strong knowledge on development paradigms such as OOP, design patterns, functional programming.

? Translate strategy into actionable items and to link activities to business results;

? Developing detailed requirements/specs

? Website Management

? User interface and User experience Design

? Developing new websites and apps

? Creating wireframes, prototypes, storyboards, user flows, etc.

? Managing integrations with back-end developers

? Prototyping and Demos

EDUCATION:

Degree in the field of Information Technology, Web Design, Digital Media, Multimedia Communications or related discipline.

? 10+ years’ digital content management experience with Adobe AEM/CQ5 including web page design, content organization , content editing , web architecture and web analytics.

? 5+ years of UX/UI development experience – taking ownership, driving understanding, and delivering solutions that exceed expectations with strong storytelling skills.

? 7+ years of software development experience with 5+ years of experience in design and implementation of modules on Adobe CQ 5.3 and AEM [Phone Number Removed]; and along with 5 years of experience in Java developer.

? Experience in technical management and execution of large digital applications across multiple frameworks and platforms.

? Experience with Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) and Adobe Analytics is strongly preferred. You will be seen as an AEM expert, staying on top of the capabilities of all aspects of the product.

? AEM, Java/J2EE, Sling, Application design and development experience.

? Experienced and deep knowledge on custom AEM Reusable components, Widgets, Templates, Widgets on top of JCR and Apache Sling (9 Implicit Objects), Apache Jackrabbit CRX and AEM.

? Thorough exposure of the end-to-end content lifecycle, web content management, content publishing / deployment and delivery processes as well as experience in implementing 2+ full cycle AEM projects.

? Experience with the full software development lifecycle and software

Desired Skills:

Stakeholder Management

communication skills.

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

IN4Group Pty Ltd

Learn more/Apply for this position