Developer – ASP.Net at Parvana

Jul 26, 2021

Developer – ASP.Net (Parvana)

About the Client:

  • Our international, listed blue-chip client offers a pleasant professional office working environment located in the Southern Suburbs. They promote a culture of continual learning and of sharing of knowledge with each other and their clients and encourage staff to lead a balanced lifestyle.
    They strive to reward staff with fair market-related basic salaries, as well as performance-based commission.

Responsibilities:

  • Implementing and maintaining controls.

  • Analysing and resolving software errors.

  • Assisting in development and maintenance of user manuals and guidelines.

  • Assisting in the investigation and resolution of technical problems across the organisation as well as within the software development area.

  • Conveying project objectives, risks and success criteria to stakeholders.

  • Designing and developing new software programs and applications assisting other developers and analysts.

  • Developing software programs and applications passing through all stages.

  • Providing technical and architectural documentation for internal and external consumption.

  • Resolving problems with software products or company software systems working with network administrators, systems analysts and software engineers.

  • Suggesting, planning and implementing software improvements and upgrades.

  • Writing, translating and coding software programs and applications commensurate to specifications.

Qualifications:

  • Relevant tertiary qualification

Skills / Experience:

  • 4 – 6 years’ experience working with classic ASP.Net.
  • Implementation and use of patterns and best practices.
  • Support and maintenance of existing and legacy custom developed systems.
  • Understanding of information security best practices and development standards.

