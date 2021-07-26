Developer – ASP.Net at Parvana

About the Client:

Our international, listed blue-chip client offers a pleasant professional office working environment located in the Southern Suburbs. They promote a culture of continual learning and of sharing of knowledge with each other and their clients and encourage staff to lead a balanced lifestyle.

They strive to reward staff with fair market-related basic salaries, as well as performance-based commission.

Responsibilities:

Implementing and maintaining controls.

Analysing and resolving software errors.

Assisting in development and maintenance of user manuals and guidelines.

Assisting in the investigation and resolution of technical problems across the organisation as well as within the software development area.

Conveying project objectives, risks and success criteria to stakeholders.

Designing and developing new software programs and applications assisting other developers and analysts.

Developing software programs and applications passing through all stages.

Providing technical and architectural documentation for internal and external consumption.

Resolving problems with software products or company software systems working with network administrators, systems analysts and software engineers.

Suggesting, planning and implementing software improvements and upgrades.

Writing, translating and coding software programs and applications commensurate to specifications.

Qualifications:

Relevant tertiary qualification

Skills / Experience:

4 – 6 years’ experience working with classic ASP.Net.

Implementation and use of patterns and best practices.

Support and maintenance of existing and legacy custom developed systems.

Understanding of information security best practices and development standards.

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to [Email Address Removed]

