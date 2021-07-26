Developer – ASP.Net at Parvana

Developer – ASP.Net (Parvana)
About the Client:
- Our international, listed blue-chip client offers a pleasant professional office working environment located in the Southern Suburbs. They promote a culture of continual learning and of sharing of knowledge with each other and their clients and encourage staff to lead a balanced lifestyle.
They strive to reward staff with fair market-related basic salaries, as well as performance-based commission.
Responsibilities:
- Implementing and maintaining controls.
- Analysing and resolving software errors.
- Assisting in development and maintenance of user manuals and guidelines.
- Assisting in the investigation and resolution of technical problems across the organisation as well as within the software development area.
- Conveying project objectives, risks and success criteria to stakeholders.
- Designing and developing new software programs and applications assisting other developers and analysts.
- Developing software programs and applications passing through all stages.
- Providing technical and architectural documentation for internal and external consumption.
- Resolving problems with software products or company software systems working with network administrators, systems analysts and software engineers.
- Suggesting, planning and implementing software improvements and upgrades.
- Writing, translating and coding software programs and applications commensurate to specifications.
Qualifications:
- Relevant tertiary qualification
Skills / Experience:
- 4 – 6 years’ experience working with classic ASP.Net.
- Implementation and use of patterns and best practices.
- Support and maintenance of existing and legacy custom developed systems.
- Understanding of information security best practices and development standards.
To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to [Email Address Removed]