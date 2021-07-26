Financial Business Analyst (Contract) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:If you enjoy the challenge of tackling multiple projects while exercising meticulous oversight over processes, then an Independent Asset Management Firm wants you as their next Financial Business Analyst. You will work with stakeholders across varying business units and the Transfer Agent, to gather and record business requirements for new and existing initiatives, as well as changes to processes and systems. The role will also focus on regulatory projects combined with Silica v18 release and assist with analysing/documenting the end-to-end RBA process, covering auto-QC, manual and web processes across all servicing segments. You will require 4-6 years industry and BA experience Asset Management will be beneficial, Business Process Mapping, writing functional & end user documentation, Change Management and a thorough understanding of the development lifecycle, development framework methodologies and implementation including Agile and Waterfall. You must have strong proficiency in Excel, Visio, PowerPoint, Word & be able to understand Data Architecture in relation to systems and data flow. Please note this is a 12-Month Contract.DUTIES:

Identify, gather, analyse and document business requirements and translate these into high level specifications and design.

Effectively communicate business specifications to internal teams, Developers and/or our Transfer Agent.

Define/Review business rules and guide the implementation of these rules in the development of the various application systems.

Consider impact of projects on forms, web and communicating changes to client timeously.

Conduct Data Analysis to investigate ongoing/ad hoc operational issues.

Understand, enhance and deliver improved business processes.

Strong emphasis on delivery and having the ability to run small projects with tangible milestones and delivering against them.

Communicate project progress, issues and risks effectively and timeously to the Project Manager.

Coordinate and respond to testing requirements of systems/processes.

Develop training material and conduct formal training sessions for end users.

Ensure sufficient business training, communications and business handover to Production Support teams.

Assist the Fund Operations team with ad hoc tasks/projects as required.

REQUIREMENTS:

4 – 6 Years industry and Business Analysis experience (Asset Management experience would be an advantage).

Experience working closely with global business teams as well as Transfer Agents.

Knowledge and understanding of Business Process Mapping.

Experience in writing functional and end user documentation.

Change Management.

A thorough understanding of the development lifecycle, development framework methodologies and implementation including Agile and Waterfall.

Demonstrable history of working with other investment industry organisations, external vendors and Transfer Agents.

Ability to troubleshoot and understand system integrations.

Negotiating Skills.

Presentation Skills.

Experience working on projects related to process and system change.

Experience dealing with multiple stakeholders in multiple global locations.

Flexible approach to working hours.

System Skills

An understanding of Data Architecture as it relates to systems and data flow.

Strong proficiency in Microsoft Office products (Excel, Visio, PowerPoint, Word).

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills both verbal and written.

Able to work to tight deadlines and able to cope under pressure.

Detail-oriented, excellent problem-solving and analytical skills.

Team player and ability to work without supervision.

Excellent ability to multi-task between multiple projects.

Must be organised and able to prioritise duties and responsibilities.

Strong personality, self-assured, self-confident and assertive.

Facilitation Skills.

Driven to implement efficiencies.

