International Product Growth Specialist

Client based in Gauteng seeks the services of an International Product Growth Specialist to ensure that company is locally relevant and successful. Leveraging your deep understanding of the competitive and product landscape across the region, highlight product gaps and identify growth opportunities. Also need to have a deep understanding of the socio-economic and political fabric across the country.

Responsibilities

Provide local insights identify strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats relevant for the company’s success across South Africa.

Understand and communicate Facebooks strategic and competitive position in South Africa

Explore, identify and drive execution on strategic growth opportunities. Escalate to and drive solutions with product management for identified market-specific product issues and gaps

Partner with the analytics organization to validate key findings with data

Ensure the company’s family of apps is fully functional and well adapted to be successful across South Africa

Follow product teams closely to identify new product/feature launch plans and changes that may impact product growth across South Africa

Identify critical usability issues and suggest optimization plans to enhance user experience

Design and oversee local execution of a continuous testing plan for important end-to-end flows

Track progress of market-specific product improvements

Minimum Qualifications

7+ years consumer tech product management or related field experience

Deep understanding of the South African market and consumer behavior across the geo-political zones

Experience with social products, technologies, and platforms is strongly desired

Self-driven, comfortable with a fast-paced, always-on, highly ambiguous environment

Creative, resourceful, detail-oriented, highly organized, hands-on

Strong problem solving and storytelling skills

Experience working in start-ups or successful entrepreneurial adventures and working in a global environment highly desired

Analytical skills; Experience with SQL and data analytics work is highly desired

Familiarity with the socio-economic and political environment in South Africa

Fluency in both written and conversational English.

Fluency in at least one indigenous language, such as Setswana, isiNdebele, isiXhosa, ChiShona, and isiZulu.

Education

BSc./BEng in Computer Science, Engineering or related technical field or equivalent working experience

Employer & Job Benefits:

