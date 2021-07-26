Client based in Gauteng seeks the services of an International Product Growth Specialist to ensure that company is locally relevant and successful. Leveraging your deep understanding of the competitive and product landscape across the region, highlight product gaps and identify growth opportunities. Also need to have a deep understanding of the socio-economic and political fabric across the country.
Responsibilities
- Provide local insights identify strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats relevant for the company’s success across South Africa.
- Understand and communicate Facebooks strategic and competitive position in South Africa
- Explore, identify and drive execution on strategic growth opportunities. Escalate to and drive solutions with product management for identified market-specific product issues and gaps
- Partner with the analytics organization to validate key findings with data
- Ensure the company’s family of apps is fully functional and well adapted to be successful across South Africa
- Follow product teams closely to identify new product/feature launch plans and changes that may impact product growth across South Africa
- Identify critical usability issues and suggest optimization plans to enhance user experience
- Design and oversee local execution of a continuous testing plan for important end-to-end flows
- Track progress of market-specific product improvements
Minimum Qualifications
7+ years consumer tech product management or related field experience
Deep understanding of the South African market and consumer behavior across the geo-political zones
Experience with social products, technologies, and platforms is strongly desired
Self-driven, comfortable with a fast-paced, always-on, highly ambiguous environment
Creative, resourceful, detail-oriented, highly organized, hands-on
Strong problem solving and storytelling skills
Experience working in start-ups or successful entrepreneurial adventures and working in a global environment highly desired
Analytical skills; Experience with SQL and data analytics work is highly desired
Familiarity with the socio-economic and political environment in South Africa
Fluency in both written and conversational English.
Fluency in at least one indigenous language, such as Setswana, isiNdebele, isiXhosa, ChiShona, and isiZulu.
Education
BSc./BEng in Computer Science, Engineering or related technical field or equivalent working experience
Employer & Job Benefits:
- n/a