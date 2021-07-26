IT Business Analyst

Duties and Responsibilities:

Provide advice and give input to the service delivery excellence practice optimisation

Manage team over multiple business units where needed

Assist in the quantification and measurement of value in all D&IT initiatives

Provide and support the implementation of business solutions by building relationships and partnerships with key stakeholders

Provide expertise in assessing the gap between the current state and desired future direction and establish effective ways for closing the gap in own area of accountability

Obtain, analyse and report on business performance and identify initiatives that will improve business results

Collaborate closely with developers to implement the requirements, provide necessary guidance to testers during QA process

Elicit and clearly document business and systems requirements

Qualifications:

Matric

Relevant Bachelor Degree

Business Analysis and/or Product owner qualification from accredited institution

Experience:

8 Years of BA experience in an IT environment, with at least 2 years senior specialist experience

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

IT Business analyst

Product Owner

Stakeholder Engagement

Service Delivery

QA

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Experienced (EE) Senior IT Business Analyst needed in the Western Cape, to evaluate and suggest new IT business practices to optimise systems withinthe existing operational / functional unit taking cognisance of congruencies(compatibility).

Learn more/Apply for this position