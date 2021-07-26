Duties and Responsibilities:
- Provide advice and give input to the service delivery excellence practice optimisation
- Manage team over multiple business units where needed
- Assist in the quantification and measurement of value in all D&IT initiatives
- Provide and support the implementation of business solutions by building relationships and partnerships with key stakeholders
- Provide expertise in assessing the gap between the current state and desired future direction and establish effective ways for closing the gap in own area of accountability
- Obtain, analyse and report on business performance and identify initiatives that will improve business results
- Collaborate closely with developers to implement the requirements, provide necessary guidance to testers during QA process
- Elicit and clearly document business and systems requirements
Qualifications:
- Matric
- Relevant Bachelor Degree
- Business Analysis and/or Product owner qualification from accredited institution
Experience:
- 8 Years of BA experience in an IT environment, with at least 2 years senior specialist experience
Desired Skills:
- Business Analysis
- IT Business analyst
- Product Owner
- Stakeholder Engagement
- Service Delivery
- QA
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Experienced (EE) Senior IT Business Analyst needed in the Western Cape, to evaluate and suggest new IT business practices to optimise systems withinthe existing operational / functional unit taking cognisance of congruencies(compatibility).