IT Business Analyst

Jul 26, 2021

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Provide advice and give input to the service delivery excellence practice optimisation
  • Manage team over multiple business units where needed
  • Assist in the quantification and measurement of value in all D&IT initiatives
  • Provide and support the implementation of business solutions by building relationships and partnerships with key stakeholders
  • Provide expertise in assessing the gap between the current state and desired future direction and establish effective ways for closing the gap in own area of accountability
  • Obtain, analyse and report on business performance and identify initiatives that will improve business results
  • Collaborate closely with developers to implement the requirements, provide necessary guidance to testers during QA process
  • Elicit and clearly document business and systems requirements

Qualifications:

  • Matric
  • Relevant Bachelor Degree
  • Business Analysis and/or Product owner qualification from accredited institution

Experience:

  • 8 Years of BA experience in an IT environment, with at least 2 years senior specialist experience

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analysis
  • IT Business analyst
  • Product Owner
  • Stakeholder Engagement
  • Service Delivery
  • QA

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Experienced (EE) Senior IT Business Analyst needed in the Western Cape, to evaluate and suggest new IT business practices to optimise systems withinthe existing operational / functional unit taking cognisance of congruencies(compatibility).

Learn more/Apply for this position