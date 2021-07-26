IT Technician 1st Line Support

Seeking experienced and qualified 1st line support technician to take up urgent role. A+ N+ or similar qualification plus at least 3years technical support and/or helpdesk experience a must to be considered.
Seeking articulate, self-motivated individual with a passion for IT who is looking for an opportunity that allows for growth.
Driver’s license and car essential.
Desired Skills:
- IT Technician
- Technical Support
About The Employer:
Awesome employer in the IT industry that proudly offers a happy working environment and massive opportunity for development