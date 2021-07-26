.NET developer

Job & Company Description:

Amazing opportunity to join a software solutions firm deliverering unique financial services to the market.

Education:

IT Degree or Diploma

Job Experience & Skills Required

At least 3 plus years relevant working experience as a software developer Use Standard SDLC process and function within the project with Agile/Scrum Methodology ASP.NET MVC .NET Framework (C#) MS SQL HTML5 Javascript, Bootstrap CSS Classic ASP Web Services Internet security



Apply now!

For more IT jobs, please visit [URL Removed] you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider the vacancy application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database for any other suitable roles / positions.

For more information contact:

Lee Ann Jacobs

[Email Address Removed]

Researcher

[Phone Number Removed];

Learn more/Apply for this position