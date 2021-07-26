.NET developer

Jul 26, 2021

Job & Company Description:
Amazing opportunity to join a software solutions firm deliverering unique financial services to the market.

Education:
IT Degree or Diploma

Job Experience & Skills Required

  • At least 3 plus years relevant working experience as a software developer Use Standard SDLC process and function within the project with Agile/Scrum Methodology
    • ASP.NET MVC
    • .NET Framework (C#)
    • MS SQL
    • HTML5
    • Javascript, Bootstrap
    • CSS
    • Classic ASP
    • Web Services
    • Internet security

Apply now!
For more IT jobs, please visit [URL Removed] you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider the vacancy application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database for any other suitable roles / positions.

For more information contact:
Lee Ann Jacobs
[Email Address Removed]
Researcher
[Phone Number Removed];

Learn more/Apply for this position