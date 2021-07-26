.NET developer

Job & Company Description:
Amazing opportunity to join a software solutions firm deliverering unique financial services to the market.
Education:
IT Degree or Diploma
Job Experience & Skills Required
- At least 3 plus years relevant working experience as a software developer Use Standard SDLC process and function within the project with Agile/Scrum Methodology
- ASP.NET MVC
- .NET Framework (C#)
- MS SQL
- HTML5
- Javascript, Bootstrap
- CSS
- Classic ASP
- Web Services
- Internet security
Apply now!
For more IT jobs, please visit [URL Removed] you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider the vacancy application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database for any other suitable roles / positions.
For more information contact:
Lee Ann Jacobs
[Email Address Removed]
Researcher
[Phone Number Removed];