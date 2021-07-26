PhP Developer
Talented Developer with PhP Back End Developer required to create custom, complex and automated database-driven web apps, websites and systems.
Do you have 3 years back end web development experience with excellent PhP and object-orientated coding knowledge and experience – Commencement ASAP (Permanent Position)
The Position: The pay range on offer is R28 000.00 to R30 000.00 (Negotiable) Package Per Month for a permanent position based in Table View, Cape Town.
How to Apply:
For your application to be considered, please email your CV to Tatum Martin on [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable PhP back end web development experience will be contacted.
Requirements:
- South African with a valid South African ID
- Own reliable transport with valid drivers license
- Completed Matric
- Completed Degree – essential (ideally BSc Computer Science or BTech)
- 3+ years experience with PhP, Laravel, [URL Removed] and Mobile Application Development experience
- Excellent PhP and object orientated coding knowledge and experience
- Experience with MVC Frameworks (Laravel / Code Igniter)
- Solid understanding of MySQL, relational database design and writing complex SQL queries
- Experience with HTML 5 / CSS 3 / SASS
- Experience with Javascript and jQuery
- Working with GIT repositories
- Experience in slicing PSD to cross-browser and responsive websites – highly advantageous
- Javascript MVC framework experience – highly advantageous
- PhP
- Object Orientated coding
- MVC PhP (Laravel / Code Igniter)
- MySQL
- SQL Queries
- HTML 5
- CSS 3
- SASS
- Javascript
- jQyuery
- GIT repository
Work references, criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate.
We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days.
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric