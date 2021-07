SAP FI/CO Consultant

12 months extendable contract

7 years + SAP FI/CO experience in fast paced, complex corporate scale environments.

International working experience will be a huge advantage.

Good Mining / Manufacturing Industry experience will be a huge advantage.

Preference for candidates that are available at shorter notice.

Desired Skills:

SAP FI/CO

Mining

Manufacturing

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

