An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for an Senior C# Developer / Azure Cloud Specialist to join their dynamic team.
Minimum Years of Experience :
+8 years’ experience in as a Software Engineer
+2 years’ experience with Public Cloud platforms
Location:
Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
Role Tasks:
- Development of backend and frontend user stories.
- Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies
- Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified)
- Liaise with stakeholders and team members
- Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams
- Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.
- Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps)
Technical / Functional Skills:
- At least 8 years’ worth of experience using C# or similar MS technologies
- Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture
- Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms e.g. Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)
- Mentor and coach other developers in latest best practises and standards
- Experience with:
- Azure DevOps,Visual Studio IDE
- Web Application & Web Services Design & Deployment, REST
- Experience of working with SQL or NoSQL databases, Methodologies AGILE or SCRUM.
- Technical knowledge – Advantage:
- Experience in implementing Continuous Integration and Deployment (CI & CD) with Azure DevOps:
- MS Azure
- Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)
- IoT-Hub
- Event-Hub
- Service Bus
- Stream Analytics
- Function Applications.
- Well versed in code architecture and patterns:
- Domain-driven design (DDD)
- Command Query Responsibility Segregation (CQRS)
- Factory pattern
- Repo pattern.
- Experience in implementing and monitoring Microsoft Azure solutions
Understanding of:
- Cloud computing technologies, business drivers, and emerging computing trends
- Websites including create, configure, monitor, and deploy a website.
- Authentication concepts & patterns, such as Active Directory Domain Services (Kerberos, LDAP, etc.) and as well as Federation, OAuth, and other web-based authentication.
Desired Skills:
- MS AZure
- Azure Kubernetes
- Agile
- Scrum
- Cloud
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years