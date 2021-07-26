Senior Developer

NEED DEVELOPERS TO START AS SOON AS POSSIBLE!
Focus on Solutions in the Medical / Healthcare Sector!
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications
- Bachelors Degree in Computer Science
- Matric
MINIMUM SKILLS & EXPERIENCE
- Minimum 6+ years experience within a Software Development Role
- MUST HAVE EXPERIENCE within the Medical / Healthcare or similar industry!
Technical Skills & Technologies Experience:
- Python
- Angular & React
- SQL
- JavaScript
- Need to do code reviews as well
- Solid experience in architecture & design
- Optimization
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development