Senior Developer

NEED DEVELOPERS TO START AS SOON AS POSSIBLE!

Focus on Solutions in the Medical / Healthcare Sector!

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Qualifications

Bachelors Degree in Computer Science

Matric

MINIMUM SKILLS & EXPERIENCE

Minimum 6+ years experience within a Software Development Role

MUST HAVE EXPERIENCE within the Medical / Healthcare or similar industry!

Technical Skills & Technologies Experience:

Python

Angular & React

SQL

JavaScript

Need to do code reviews as well

Solid experience in architecture & design

Optimization

Desired Skills:

Python

Angular

React

React.js

SQL

Javascript

Code Reviews

Optimization

Medical Software

Medical Solutions

Healthcare Industry

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Learn more/Apply for this position