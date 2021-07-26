My client who is in the Financial Services industry is looking to appoint a Senior DevOps Engineer.
Duties and Responsibilities (include but is not limited to):
- Collaboratively manage all cloud infrastructure environments as part of the DevOps team
- Monitor the environments to ensure they are working effectively at all times
- Implement intrusion prevention & detection tools
- Ensure operating system and software installation and configuration are correct
- Proactively enhance & refine monitoring & alerting systems
- Identify ways to enhance the performance
- Ensure redundancy, failover and recovery of systems
- Collaborate and communicate effectively
- Ensure high-level design documentation & system diagrams are produced
- Attend & actively contribute in all relevant meetings in line with agile methodology
- Identify ways to resolve issues and to make the business more efficient and productive
- Knowledge and skill share and with DevOps engineers in the team
- Take strategic ownership of our internal Infrastructure
- To manage own professional and self-development
Key Requirements:
- Grade 12 or equivalent (Essential)
- Related tertiary qualification (Desirable)
- 7+ years experience in the DevOps / IT / SysAdmin space
- Solid experience in Linux administration (Essential),
- Experience with building PCI / ISO27001 systems (Desirable)
- Knowledge of agile and TDD methodology
- Knowledge of Cloud Technologies (AWS required, Azure & GCP desired)
- Knowledge of configuration management puppet, chef, ansible, salt, VPN
- Knowledge of Scripting bash,php, ruby, python
- Knowledge of config and monitoring of core apps: web servers, databases, messaging queues (e.g., apache, nginx, mysql, beanstalkd, rabbitmq)
- Knowledge of maintaining supporting applications issue tracking (JIRA), CI (jenkins), logging (ELK), deployments (Capistrano)
- Knowledge of network management: DNS, routing, firewall, load balancing and proxy
- Knowledge of database hosting: primary and read replica design
