Senior DevOps Engineer

My client who is in the Financial Services industry is looking to appoint a Senior DevOps Engineer.

Duties and Responsibilities (include but is not limited to):

Collaboratively manage all cloud infrastructure environments as part of the DevOps team

Monitor the environments to ensure they are working effectively at all times

Implement intrusion prevention & detection tools

Ensure operating system and software installation and configuration are correct

Proactively enhance & refine monitoring & alerting systems

Identify ways to enhance the performance

Ensure redundancy, failover and recovery of systems

Collaborate and communicate effectively

Ensure high-level design documentation & system diagrams are produced

Attend & actively contribute in all relevant meetings in line with agile methodology

Identify ways to resolve issues and to make the business more efficient and productive

Knowledge and skill share and with DevOps engineers in the team

Take strategic ownership of our internal Infrastructure

To manage own professional and self-development

Key Requirements:

Grade 12 or equivalent (Essential)

Related tertiary qualification (Desirable)

7+ years experience in the DevOps / IT / SysAdmin space

Solid experience in Linux administration (Essential),

Experience with building PCI / ISO27001 systems (Desirable)

Knowledge of agile and TDD methodology

Knowledge of Cloud Technologies (AWS required, Azure & GCP desired)

Knowledge of configuration management puppet, chef, ansible, salt, VPN

Knowledge of Scripting bash,php, ruby, python

Knowledge of config and monitoring of core apps: web servers, databases, messaging queues (e.g., apache, nginx, mysql, beanstalkd, rabbitmq)

Knowledge of maintaining supporting applications issue tracking (JIRA), CI (jenkins), logging (ELK), deployments (Capistrano)

Knowledge of network management: DNS, routing, firewall, load balancing and proxy

Knowledge of database hosting: primary and read replica design

Apply now!

For more IT jobs, please visitwww.networkrecruitment.co.za

If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider the vacancy application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database for any other suitable roles / positions.

For more information contact:

Lee Ann Jacobs

[Email Address Removed]

[Phone Number Removed];

Researcher

Learn more/Apply for this position