Senior iOS Developer

Job & Company Description:
A vital part of your role will be to create and maintain mobile applications. You will review designs, create prototypes, mockups and support entire application lifestyle.
Education:
- Matric
- IT related degree
Job Experience & Skills Required:
- 4 years solid iOS Development experience
- Swift (iOS)
- Java (Android)
- JSON
- SOAP
- REST Web Services
- MVC architecture
- Reactive X or Rx
- Agile
- OOP
