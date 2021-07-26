Senior iOS Developer

Jul 26, 2021

Job & Company Description:
A vital part of your role will be to create and maintain mobile applications. You will review designs, create prototypes, mockups and support entire application lifestyle.

Education:

  • Matric
  • IT related degree

Job Experience & Skills Required:

  • 4 years solid iOS Development experience
  • Swift (iOS)
  • Java (Android)
  • JSON
  • SOAP
  • REST Web Services
  • MVC architecture
  • Reactive X or Rx
  • Agile
  • OOP

