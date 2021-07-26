Senior Java Developer at Ntice Search

My client, an established financial services provider, is looking for a Senior Java Developer to join their team. You will be accountable for solutions analysis and development by guiding development of software specifications and user experience; overseeing testing efforts; leading and coaching other team developers and take team lead role in designing, developing and maintaining mobile and web software solutions.Duties:
- Implement development best practices including
- Evaluate projects from a technical view
- Provide development technical specifications that are aligned with functional solution specifications from business/product requirements
- Implement the preferred development methodology, standards and processes
- Document all relevant development components according to the development templates
- Develop, maintain and support existing and new Java applications
- Provide high quality development components in line with specifications
- Interact with the testing team and provide guidance or training on solution deployment
- Read, interpret and implement functional specifications into development components
- Participate in integration testing
- Assist with ad hoc issue analysis and resolution including production support
- Review and implement UI prototype (user interface or report design and layout mock-ups)
- Review product design with lead
- Apply secure coding practices to ensure compliance
- Participate in code walk-through and process meetings
- Provide weekly updates on project status
- Mentor peers in terms of technology, good practice and design
- Provide input to new solutions and technology should be developing or implement
Requirements:
- 4 – 8 years Full Stack developer experience
- 5 years Java development experience
- Angular JS Scripting skills
- MySQL database experience
- .Net platform with C# experience advantageous
- AZURE experience advantageous
- Web services and JWT
- Sound Knowledge in creating design diagrams and application models
- Experience in a high pressured, deadline driven environment
- Reliable transport with a valid driver’s license