An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for an Senior Java Developer (IIB Developer) to join their dynamic team.
Minimum Years of Experience :
8+ years
Location:
Midrand/Rosslyn/ Home office rotation
Role Tasks:
- Development of features in collaboration with partners in Munich.
- Travel to Munich
- Meet with end users and gather requirements.
- Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.
- Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner.
- Develop systems solutions
- in line with quality and delivery requirements
- Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
Technical / Functional Skills:
- Development of MQ bases messages flows with sequencing on the messages within IIB
- IIB message routing and
- filtering
- API solutions security within
- IIB
- Implementation of common logging and exception
- handling in IIB
- Extensive knowledge of HTTPS, FTPS and MQ protocols.
- Diagnosis of IIB Error messages
- Ability to implement SOAP & Rest Services in IIB
- Mainframe Systems
- (advantageous)
- Data Modeling
- (advantageous)
- Spring Framework/Spring Boot
- JAVA EE / JAVA
- Docker
- RESTful and SOAP services
- SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
- TDD / Test Driven Development
- IntelliJ
- KAFKA
- Build Tools (Maven/ Gradle)
- Jenkins Pipeline (Continuous Integration) / DevOps)
- Atlassian tools (JIRA, Confluence, Bitbucket)
- Unit and integration testing using JUnit
Advantageous:
- Working on Agile Environment
- Database Migration
-
Tools(Liquibase/Flyway)
-
Understanding of how-to setup configurable services in IIB.
- Knowledge of ESQL mapping patterns and message transformation standards.
- SonarQube
- Nexus
- IIB Developers Certification
- AWS Cloud knowledge
- Devops
Desired Skills:
- DevOps
- AWS CLOUD
- java
- dOCKER
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years