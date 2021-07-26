Senior Java Developer (IIB Developer)

Jul 26, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for an Senior Java Developer (IIB Developer) to join their dynamic team.

Minimum Years of Experience :
8+ years

Location:
Midrand/Rosslyn/ Home office rotation

Role Tasks:

  • Development of features in collaboration with partners in Munich.
  • Travel to Munich
  • Meet with end users and gather requirements.
  • Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.
  • Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner.
  • Develop systems solutions
  • in line with quality and delivery requirements
  • Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

Technical / Functional Skills:

  • Development of MQ bases messages flows with sequencing on the messages within IIB
  • IIB message routing and
  • filtering
  • API solutions security within
  • IIB
  • Implementation of common logging and exception
  • handling in IIB
  • Extensive knowledge of HTTPS, FTPS and MQ protocols.
  • Diagnosis of IIB Error messages
  • Ability to implement SOAP & Rest Services in IIB
  • Mainframe Systems
  • (advantageous)
  • Data Modeling
  • (advantageous)
  • Spring Framework/Spring Boot
  • JAVA EE / JAVA
  • Docker
  • RESTful and SOAP services
  • SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
  • TDD / Test Driven Development
  • IntelliJ
  • KAFKA
  • Build Tools (Maven/ Gradle)
  • Jenkins Pipeline (Continuous Integration) / DevOps)
  • Atlassian tools (JIRA, Confluence, Bitbucket)
  • Unit and integration testing using JUnit

Advantageous:

  • Working on Agile Environment
  • Database Migration

  • Tools(Liquibase/Flyway)

  • Understanding of how-to setup configurable services in IIB.

  • Knowledge of ESQL mapping patterns and message transformation standards.
  • SonarQube
  • Nexus
  • IIB Developers Certification
  • AWS Cloud knowledge
  • Devops

Apply now for more information!

Desired Skills:

  • DevOps
  • AWS CLOUD
  • java
  • dOCKER

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

