Senior Java Developer (IIB Developer)

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for an Senior Java Developer (IIB Developer) to join their dynamic team.

Minimum Years of Experience :

8+ years

Location:

Midrand/Rosslyn/ Home office rotation

Role Tasks:

Development of features in collaboration with partners in Munich.

Travel to Munich

Meet with end users and gather requirements.

Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.

Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner.

Develop systems solutions

in line with quality and delivery requirements

Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

Technical / Functional Skills:

Development of MQ bases messages flows with sequencing on the messages within IIB

IIB message routing and

filtering

API solutions security within

IIB

Implementation of common logging and exception

handling in IIB

Extensive knowledge of HTTPS, FTPS and MQ protocols.

Diagnosis of IIB Error messages

Ability to implement SOAP & Rest Services in IIB

Mainframe Systems

(advantageous)

Data Modeling

(advantageous)

Spring Framework/Spring Boot

JAVA EE / JAVA

Docker

RESTful and SOAP services

SQL (Oracle, Postgres)

TDD / Test Driven Development

IntelliJ

KAFKA

Build Tools (Maven/ Gradle)

Jenkins Pipeline (Continuous Integration) / DevOps)

Atlassian tools (JIRA, Confluence, Bitbucket)

Unit and integration testing using JUnit

Advantageous:

Working on Agile Environment

Database Migration

Tools(Liquibase/Flyway)

Understanding of how-to setup configurable services in IIB.

Knowledge of ESQL mapping patterns and message transformation standards.

SonarQube

Nexus

IIB Developers Certification

AWS Cloud knowledge

Devops

