An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for an Software Developer Senior Full Stack Java Developer to join their dynamic team.
Minimum Years of Experience :
10+ Years’ experience
Location:
Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/ Home office rotation
Role Tasks:
- Working on a new function as part of the vehicle production planning process which is used to verify and plan plant and material capacities and production volumes.
- Full Stack Development and Maintenance of the Production Planning Capacity Management platform / application
- Working in an integrated Agile Environment (Jira, Confluence, Xray)
- Meet with end users and gather requirements.
- Facilitate stand-up’s, refinements etc
- Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.
- Review and present to Product Owners.
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
- Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
- User training
- System testing/parallel runs
- System implementation
- System audits/quality assurance
- Penetration Test
Technical / Functional Skills:
- Angular 10, AG Grid
- Spring Framework, AWS Stack
- Experience with Data Modelling
- SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
- RESTful
- Java 8, J2EE
- Junit, Mockito, Test Containers
- Docker / Kubernetes / Open Shift
- Apigee (highly advantageous)
Jenkins Pipeline Advantageous:
Javascript / Typescript
- Maven, Gradle
- SonarQube
- Micro Services
- DevOps
- IoC / Dependency Injection
- Browser Developer Tools
- Engineering Principles
- Design patterns
- Clean coding principles
- Data structures and Algorithms
Desired Skills:
- Angular 10
- SQL
- Java
- Docker
- Kubernetes
- DevOps
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years