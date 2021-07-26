Software Developer Senior Full Stack Java Developer

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for an Software Developer Senior Full Stack Java Developer to join their dynamic team.

Minimum Years of Experience :

10+ Years’ experience

Location:

Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/ Home office rotation

Role Tasks:

Working on a new function as part of the vehicle production planning process which is used to verify and plan plant and material capacities and production volumes.

Full Stack Development and Maintenance of the Production Planning Capacity Management platform / application

Working in an integrated Agile Environment (Jira, Confluence, Xray)

Meet with end users and gather requirements.

Facilitate stand-up’s, refinements etc

Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.

Review and present to Product Owners.

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

User training

System testing/parallel runs

System implementation

System audits/quality assurance

Penetration Test

Technical / Functional Skills:

Angular 10, AG Grid

Spring Framework, AWS Stack

Experience with Data Modelling

SQL (Oracle, Postgres)

RESTful

Java 8, J2EE

Junit, Mockito, Test Containers

Docker / Kubernetes / Open Shift

Apigee (highly advantageous)

Jenkins Pipeline Advantageous:

Javascript / Typescript

Maven, Gradle

SonarQube

Micro Services

DevOps

IoC / Dependency Injection

Browser Developer Tools

Engineering Principles

Design patterns

Clean coding principles

Data structures and Algorithms

