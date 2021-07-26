Software Developer Senior Full Stack Java Developer

Jul 26, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for an Software Developer Senior Full Stack Java Developer to join their dynamic team.

Minimum Years of Experience :
10+ Years’ experience

Location:
Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/ Home office rotation

Role Tasks:

  • Working on a new function as part of the vehicle production planning process which is used to verify and plan plant and material capacities and production volumes.
  • Full Stack Development and Maintenance of the Production Planning Capacity Management platform / application
  • Working in an integrated Agile Environment (Jira, Confluence, Xray)
  • Meet with end users and gather requirements.
  • Facilitate stand-up’s, refinements etc
  • Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.
  • Review and present to Product Owners.
  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
  • Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
  • User training
  • System testing/parallel runs
  • System implementation
  • System audits/quality assurance
  • Penetration Test

Technical / Functional Skills:

  • Angular 10, AG Grid
  • Spring Framework, AWS Stack
  • Experience with Data Modelling
  • SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
  • RESTful
  • Java 8, J2EE
  • Junit, Mockito, Test Containers
  • Docker / Kubernetes / Open Shift
  • Apigee (highly advantageous)

  • Jenkins Pipeline Advantageous:

  • Javascript / Typescript

  • Maven, Gradle
  • SonarQube
  • Micro Services
  • DevOps
  • IoC / Dependency Injection
  • Browser Developer Tools
  • Engineering Principles
  • Design patterns
  • Clean coding principles
  • Data structures and Algorithms

Apply now for more information!

Desired Skills:

  • Angular 10
  • SQL
  • Java
  • Docker
  • Kubernetes
  • DevOps

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position