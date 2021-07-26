Systems Analyst at QES

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Systems Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis
Role: Systems Analyst IT
Industry: Financial Services Industry
Rates : TBD
Job purpose
The Systems Analyst will play a critical role as a problem solver and person who assists in defining and enabling business change. Their primary responsibility is to deliver solutions that are fit for purpose, that focus on efficiencies and that deliver business value. The incumbent will be expected to analyse business requirements using industry standard tools and methodologies and transforming them into systems specifications
Key outcomes
- The following outcomes will be expected to be achieved by the Systems Analyst:
- Analyse how the business requirements will be met by introducing changes to the application/s, or creating new technology implementations.
- Examine existing systems to identify areas for improvement and integration.
- As part of the solution design, consider non-functional requirements that describe the characteristics of the system e.g. security, performance, maintainability, scalability, usability, and reliability of a product.
- Performing detailed impact analysis including process, gap and data analysis.
- Ensure system designs are aligned with business goals & requirements and ensuring that requirements are accurate and complete.
- Facilitation of work-sessions, database design and solution workshops to gather information, elicit and finalise functional requirements as well as transfer knowledge.
- Produce fit-for-purpose specifications documenting the solution.
- Produce data models, activity, component flow, functional decomposition and data flow diagrams using Enterprise Architect / Visio / Confluence.
- Document and implement best practices, standards and guidelines to ensure that best solutions and designs are implemented and consistent with group architecture principals.
- Presenting solutions in the form of walk-throughs to analysts, project managers, architects, development teams, developers and testers to ensure understanding and assist delivery teams with story estimations and prioritisation.
- Ensure that all stakeholders are engaged and kept up to date.
- Collaborate with developers and testers during sprints to ensure that system changes are implemented correctly.
- Providing feedback to the Project Management Office for implementation prioritisation, planning and tracking.
- Post implementation support to business and IT.
- Doing business support and handling queries / errors regarding the production systems.
Qualifications and experience
- Relevant formal qualification / experience in systems analysis
- B.Com, B.Sc. in Information Technology or Informatics would be preferable
- +5 years Systems Analysis experience
- 3 – 5 years’ experience in the Investment industry
- Experience in design and support of web-based solutions advantageous
- Exposure to C#, XML, JSON and COBOL essential
- 3 – 5 years Software development experience would be advantageous
- Strong relational database expertise 3 – 5 years
- Experience in DB2 and Microsoft SQL Server essential
- Experience in SQL stored procedures essential
- Demonstrated knowledge of object oriented analysis and design
- Strong data analysis skills
- Strong Application Design expertise
- Exposure to SCRUM essential and other Agile methodologies advantageous
- Ability to work closely with all stakeholders to design and deliver solutions
Competencies
- Client Focus
- Cultivates innovation
- Collaborates
- Drives results
- Being Resilient
- Critical & Systems Thinking
- Attention to detail
- Communication Skills
- Decision Making
- Initiating Action
Attributes
- Positive, enthusiastic ‘can do’ attitude
- Ability to work under pressure
- Honesty, integrity and respect
- Ability to work independently
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- DB2
- COBOL
- Systems Analysis
- SDLC
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric