Expert C# Backend Developer

Jul 27, 2021

Minimum Qualifications:

  • Applicable, 3 year BSc degree in computer science. NQF Level 7.

Advantage Qualifications:

  • Applicable Microsoft MCTS or MCPD Certifications.

Specific Technology Experience

REQUIRED

  • Excellent knowledge and experience of C# 8.0 programming language including
  • Generics
  • LINQ and Lambda expressions
  • Asynchronous programming
  • Pattern matching
  • Knowledge and experience with:
  • .Net Core 5.0
  • Entity Framework Core 5.0
  Web API / Swagger
  • Web API / Swagger
  • SignalR or gRPC
  • Version Control
  • Experience with the end to end systems development lifecycle
  • Experience with Azure DevOps and Continuous Integration Pipelines
  • Experience with Azure Cloud Environment
  • Understanding of OpenAPI initiative

ADVANTAGEOUS

  • Knowledge and experience with:
  • Git Version control, branching and pull requests
  • Microsoft Cognitive Services
  • Google Cloud Services
  • Amazon Web Services
  • MSSQL / Azure SQL Server
  • Experience with RPA Tools (UIPath, PowerAutomate etc)
  • Experience with [URL Removed] or ONNX runtime
  • Machine Learning and Mathematical skills

Desired Skills:

  • .net Core
  • C#
  • Web API
  • SignalR
  • Azure

