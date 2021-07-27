Front-End Java Developer

Job & Company Description:

An industry leader in mobile development are seeking innovative and suitably qualified front-end developers. The role will involve taking care of the development and coding of mobile applications in order to improve clients user experience.

Job Experience & Skills Required:

BSc Degree in Information Technology

2-3 years experience essential

Technologies: Java, Spring, Javascript, Ajax, CSS, HTML, JSP, MySQL, Bootstrap

If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider the vacancy application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database for any other opportunities appears for which you might be more suitable.

We also invite you to contact us to discuss your next career move in IT!

For more information contact:

Anel van Zyl on [Phone Number Removed];

IT Recruitment Consultant

Learn more/Apply for this position