IT Support Engineer

Qualifications
Minimum of 5 10 years experience as an IT Technician
Proven record of a technical IT related qualification (example, A+ / N+ / MCSE)
Previous experience with networks and servers
Trouble shooting and problem-solving ability
Punctuality, deadline driven and meeting turn-around times
Up to date with latest technology developments
Afrikaans and English spoken and written
No Criminal Record and clean credit check
VOIP Experience 1Year
Office 365 2 Year Working experience
Microsoft 365 certified Modern Desktop Administrator Associate
Microsoft 365 Fundamentals
Microsoft 365 Certified: Messaging Administrator Associate (Advantage)
Self-motivated with the ability to work with minimal direction
Ability to handle confidential matters, set priorities, work well under pressure with attention to detail
Responsibilities
Responding to client support requests
Provide general desktop support
Setup and configure new laptops / desktops
Fast and effective problem resolution
Monitor Active Directory, Vmware, Hype-V, SQL infrastructure & others
Continually review the IT software / hardware infrastructure to ensure robustness and efficiency
Diagnose and resolve technical issues
Manage backups
Contacting employees to find out the nature of the problem
Troubleshooting hardware and software issues
Installing and maintaining hardware and computer peripherals
Installing and upgrading operating systems and computer software
Troubleshooting networking and connection issues
Advising on software or hardware upgrades
Providing basic training in computer operation and management
Completing job reports and ordering supplies
Visit [URL Removed] to apply