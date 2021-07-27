IT Support Engineer

Qualifications

Minimum of 5 10 years experience as an IT Technician

Proven record of a technical IT related qualification (example, A+ / N+ / MCSE)

Previous experience with networks and servers

Trouble shooting and problem-solving ability

Punctuality, deadline driven and meeting turn-around times

Up to date with latest technology developments

Afrikaans and English spoken and written

No Criminal Record and clean credit check

VOIP Experience 1Year

Office 365 2 Year Working experience

Microsoft 365 certified Modern Desktop Administrator Associate

Microsoft 365 Fundamentals

Microsoft 365 Certified: Messaging Administrator Associate (Advantage)

Self-motivated with the ability to work with minimal direction

Ability to handle confidential matters, set priorities, work well under pressure with attention to detail

Responsibilities

Responding to client support requests

Provide general desktop support

Setup and configure new laptops / desktops

Fast and effective problem resolution

Monitor Active Directory, Vmware, Hype-V, SQL infrastructure & others

Continually review the IT software / hardware infrastructure to ensure robustness and efficiency

Diagnose and resolve technical issues

Manage backups

Contacting employees to find out the nature of the problem

Troubleshooting hardware and software issues

Installing and maintaining hardware and computer peripherals

Installing and upgrading operating systems and computer software

Troubleshooting networking and connection issues

Advising on software or hardware upgrades

Providing basic training in computer operation and management

Completing job reports and ordering supplies

