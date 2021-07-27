Microsoft Systems Technical Specialist (M365)
Purpose of the Job
The Technical Specialist will be part of a team of engineers and administrators responsible for the monitoring, maintenance and operation of Microsoft based systems consisting of +- 900 Microsoft Windows Servers that are key to daily business operations. The Technical Specialist will have an in-depth knowledge of Office 365 technologies such as Exchange Online, Teams (including voice), OneDrive and the underlying infrastructure including, but not limited to, Active Directory, Azure AD and DNS. The specialist will be responsible for the design and documentation and upkeep of all implemented policies and standards within the Office 365 Suite.
The Technical Specialist is responsible for ongoing problem solving and maintenance to support system demand and functionality and act as an escalation point for the team. The Technical Specialist needs to stay informed of all changes to the system, determine the impact and appropriate actions required for the system to adapt to the changes as well as how to utilize new functionality effectively.
Job Objectives
- Administer and maintain Office365, Exchange Online, SharePoint Online, OneDrive and Teams
- Implement, administer and maintain Microsoft Windows Servers. Install, configure and upgrade new and existing Windows servers (physical/virtual) along with others and implement, administer and maintain Microsoft Active Directory Domain and Certificate Services
- Implement, administer and support core Microsoft Windows roles and features such as: IIS, Failover Clustering, File and Storage Services, DHCP, DNS and NPS
- Scripting and automation
- Implement and assist with Disaster recovery management, procedures and documentation
Requirements
- Industry Certification: MCSE (Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer): Infrastructure Engineer
- Microsoft 365 Certified: Microsoft Enterprise Administrator Expert
- Microsoft MS700 Teams Administrator
- Microsoft MS203 Microsoft 365 Messaging
- Extensive experience with Microsoft Windows Server (5 to 10 years)
- Extensive experience with core Microsoft Windows roles and features (5 to 10 years)
- Extensive experience with Microsoft Active Directory Domain and Certificate Services (5 to 10 years)
- Extensive experience with Office 365 (5 to 10 years)
- Extensive experience with various email systems such as Exchange Online, Exchange 2010 and 2016 (5 to 10 years)
- Extensive experience with corporate messaging systems such as Lync, Skype for Business and MS Teams (5 to 10 years)
- Extensive experience with email security and hygiene systems such as Mimecast (5 to 10 years)
- Proven history of incident response, diagnostic activities, Root Cause Analysis (RCA), Corrective Action Plans, and advanced – troubleshooting (5 to 10 years)
- Experience in documenting environment and processes (3 to 5 years)
Knowledge and Skills
- In-depth knowledge of Microsoft Windows Server architecture design and implementation
- In-depth knowledge in architecture design and implementation of other Microsoft products such as Active Directory Domain Services
- Strong knowledge of messaging and collaboration technologies such as Exchange, Exchange Online, Skype for Business and Teams
- Scripting experience, specifically with PowerShell to automate existing and workloads and routine system admin tasks
- Strong knowledge of TCP/IP, DHCP, DNS protocols, firewall, load-balancing technologies and firewalls
- Strong knowledge of working with load balancing technologies and large-scale server farms
- Virtual environments knowledge including HyperV and VMWARE
Desired Skills:
- Microsoft MCSE
- Microsoft Enterprise Administrator
- Microsoft Windows Server
- Microsoft Active Directory Domain
- Exchange Online
- Mimecast
- RCA
- Troubleshooting
- HyperV
- VMWARE
- PowerShell
- Active Directory
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate