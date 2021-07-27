Microsoft Systems Technical Specialist (M365)

Purpose of the Job

The Technical Specialist will be part of a team of engineers and administrators responsible for the monitoring, maintenance and operation of Microsoft based systems consisting of +- 900 Microsoft Windows Servers that are key to daily business operations. The Technical Specialist will have an in-depth knowledge of Office 365 technologies such as Exchange Online, Teams (including voice), OneDrive and the underlying infrastructure including, but not limited to, Active Directory, Azure AD and DNS. The specialist will be responsible for the design and documentation and upkeep of all implemented policies and standards within the Office 365 Suite.

The Technical Specialist is responsible for ongoing problem solving and maintenance to support system demand and functionality and act as an escalation point for the team. The Technical Specialist needs to stay informed of all changes to the system, determine the impact and appropriate actions required for the system to adapt to the changes as well as how to utilize new functionality effectively.

Job Objectives

Administer and maintain Office365, Exchange Online, SharePoint Online, OneDrive and Teams

Implement, administer and maintain Microsoft Windows Servers. Install, configure and upgrade new and existing Windows servers (physical/virtual) along with others and implement, administer and maintain Microsoft Active Directory Domain and Certificate Services

Implement, administer and support core Microsoft Windows roles and features such as: IIS, Failover Clustering, File and Storage Services, DHCP, DNS and NPS

Scripting and automation

Implement and assist with Disaster recovery management, procedures and documentation

Requirements

Industry Certification: MCSE (Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer): Infrastructure Engineer

Microsoft 365 Certified: Microsoft Enterprise Administrator Expert

Microsoft MS700 Teams Administrator

Microsoft MS203 Microsoft 365 Messaging

Extensive experience with Microsoft Windows Server (5 to 10 years)

Extensive experience with core Microsoft Windows roles and features (5 to 10 years)

Extensive experience with Microsoft Active Directory Domain and Certificate Services (5 to 10 years)

Extensive experience with Office 365 (5 to 10 years)

Extensive experience with various email systems such as Exchange Online, Exchange 2010 and 2016 (5 to 10 years)

Extensive experience with corporate messaging systems such as Lync, Skype for Business and MS Teams (5 to 10 years)

Extensive experience with email security and hygiene systems such as Mimecast (5 to 10 years)

Proven history of incident response, diagnostic activities, Root Cause Analysis (RCA), Corrective Action Plans, and advanced – troubleshooting (5 to 10 years)

Experience in documenting environment and processes (3 to 5 years)

Knowledge and Skills

In-depth knowledge of Microsoft Windows Server architecture design and implementation

In-depth knowledge in architecture design and implementation of other Microsoft products such as Active Directory Domain Services

Strong knowledge of messaging and collaboration technologies such as Exchange, Exchange Online, Skype for Business and Teams

Scripting experience, specifically with PowerShell to automate existing and workloads and routine system admin tasks

Strong knowledge of TCP/IP, DHCP, DNS protocols, firewall, load-balancing technologies and firewalls

Strong knowledge of working with load balancing technologies and large-scale server farms

Virtual environments knowledge including HyperV and VMWARE

Desired Skills:

Microsoft MCSE

Microsoft Enterprise Administrator

Microsoft Windows Server

Microsoft Active Directory Domain

Exchange Online

Mimecast

RCA

Troubleshooting

HyperV

VMWARE

PowerShell

Active Directory

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

