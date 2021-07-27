PHP Developer at Elemental Web Solutions

We are looking for a PHP Back-End Developer to join our awesome team of coding pros.

You have the passion, experience and skills to create custom, complex and automated database-driven web apps, websites and systems. You also have a desire to grow and learn within a creative & fun environment.

You have high attention to detail, a meticulous work ethic and the ability to produce high-quality code. You are able to work unsupervised and take ownership of your tasks and projects. We do place a high value on honesty, reliability and transparency.

You really love the work you do and are really proud of the work you produce (not only functionally but visually too), with the ability to come up with great solutions to problems.

YOU NEED TO BE EXPERIENCED IN

Minimum 3 years of back end web development experience.

Excellent PHP and object-oriented coding knowledge and experience.

Experience with one or more MVC PHP frameworks, (Laravel, Code Igniter, etc….)

Solid understanding of MySQL, relational database design and writing complex SQL queries.

Experience with HTML5, CSS3, SASS (beneficial).

Experience with Javascript and JQuery (beneficial).

Working with GIT repos.

BONUS POINTS

Experience in slicing PSD to cross-browser and responsive websites.

Javascript MVC framework experience.

WordPress experience.

YOU SHOULD BE

A team player who works and gets on well with fellow colleagues.

Self-motivated and ambitious.

Deadline driven and have a great work ethic.

Proactive and take responsibility for delivery of excellent work.

A clear communicator.

Punctual.

Highly attentive to detail.

COMPENSATION

Your salary will depend on your creds, skills, and experience, we are negotiable if you are a perfect fit.

OUR VALUES

Show up, step up and own it! Most importantly have FUN!

Don’t just meet expectations, exceed them and be proud of them.

Add a personal touch to everything you do, we’re human after all.

Arrive with a smile and leave with one too 🙂

Desired Skills:

PHP

Mysql

About The Employer:

THE ELEMENTAL STORY

We love everything web and digital. We are a young (yet experienced), tight-knit team of designers, developers, and marketers.

Our office is based in Table View, Cape Town. We have been operating for over 14 years, working with national and international clients, so you will constantly be exposed to new projects, technologies, brands, all within a creative atmosphere!

We believe in keeping our culture STRONG, that is why we have regular team events and spend some Friday afternoons jamming some music, playing arcade games and playing pool and table tennis, all while we enjoy a cold brewski.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Annual Bonus

Study Assistance

Learn more/Apply for this position