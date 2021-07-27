Python Developer

Python/ Open-Source Developer

Our client has a position available for an enthusiastic and experienced software developer for the development of a Linux-based cluster software environment. You will be part of a team responsible for the development of a Linux based cluster management software.

Our clients development team consists of highly skilled developers that are passionate about building a software product that meets their customers’ needs today and in the future.

Required and Desirable Skills

Programming

You are fluent in Python or C++ and intimately familiar with object oriented software design, design patterns, and concurrent programming techniques. The quality of your work is important to you, so you take pride in producing extremely clean code. Furthermore, you are eager to learn and use new technologies.

Knowledge of Docker, Kubernetes, AWS, Azure, GCE, OpenStack, Spark, Jenkins and distributed programming would be beneficial, but is not strictly necessary.

Linux

Our cluster management software is based on Linux. You should be very familiar with the Linux operating system and in particular with networking concepts in Linux. In addition, you are familiar with the most common software that is part of a typical Linux installation.

Overview

Languages : English

: English Education : Bachelor’s in computer science or related

: Bachelor’s in computer science or related Experience : 4 + years

: 4 + years Salary: Depending on skills, qualifications and experience market related

