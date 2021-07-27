Senior Connectivity Support Engineer

Join A Leading South African ICT and Telecoms Operator.
Are you ready to take your Networking career to the next step?
More than 4 years experience? Apply today!
- Matric, N+, Mikrotik
- Must have Fortigate NSE4 and previous technical support experience essential.
- Cisco and Juniper qualifications highly beneficial.
- Applicants must have sound knowledge of FTTB, ADSL, LTE, Wireless, Wi-Fi, Firewalls
Desired Skills:
- mikrotik
- Networking
- Technical Support
- firewalls
- wireless
- Fortigate
- Fortinet
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Benefits included