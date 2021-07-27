Senior Full Stack Java AWS Developer – Semi Rotation – Up to R950 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A German Leading Automobile Manufacturing giant is looking for a seasoned Senior Full Stack Developer to join, lead and grow in their amazing development team operating supported by a cutting-edge IT Powerhouse.

They are looking for a chief expert with a minimum of 10 years development to develop and maintain public facing web applications, AWS Cloud, API, Java and other Serverless development and support.

Work with the coolest tech stack, great financial rewards, and chance to work overseas!

Requirements:

10+ years

Chief Expert

AWS

Java 8+

JEE 7

JavaScript

Typescript

Terraform

CI

CD

REST services

Reference Number for this position is MD50981 which is a long-term contract position rotating between Midrand, Rosslyn and Home offering a rate of R600 to R950ph negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Midrand on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

